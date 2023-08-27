Lovi Poe is now married

Actress Lovi Poe marries British movie producer Monty Blencowe in scenic Cliveden House in Taplow, Berkshire, England in August 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Lovi Poe married British movie producer Monty Blencowe on Saturday, August 26 (UK time).

While her TV character in "Batang Quiapo" is a reluctant bride, Lovi was a radiant bride while walking down the aisle.

As Dr. Vicki Belo said in her Instagram Stories, Lovi is the "most relaxed bride" she has ever seen.

Lovi and Monty tied the knot at Cliveden House in Taplow, Berkshire, England.

According to its web site, Cliveden House was built in 1666 by the 2nd Duke of Buckingham as a gift to his mistress. It is now a five-star hotel where weddings are also held.

Lovi shared some shots by friends and guests from her wedding on her Instagram Stories.

Some of her friends also posted videos and photos from Lovi's wedding, including Tim Yap.

'"I wanna savor this moment,' said @lovipoe as walked down the aisle to become Mrs. @montyblencowe," wrote Tim.

Lovi currently stars in the nightly action-drama show "Batang Quiapo." She has reportedly shot her scenes prior to flying out of the country to prepare for her wedding to Blencowe.

