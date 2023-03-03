^

Fashion and Beauty

Another country leaves Miss Universe

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 5:40pm
Another country leaves Miss Universe
Miss Dominican Republic Andreína Martínez, Miss Curaçao Gabriela Dos Santos, Miss Puerto Rico Ashley Carino, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel and Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel speak during The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images/AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Cayman Islands government has given up its Miss Universe franchise.

Explaining the reason behind the decision, Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Transport, said, "The Cayman Islands tourism industry is still in recovery and the Ministry is heavily focused on driving visitation and returning tourism arrivals back to pre-pandemic levels."

Nevin Rupear, former national director of the Miss Maurice (Mauritius) Organization, who also left his position with his nation's pageant bureau stated that, "Bidding is not for me. I am worth so much more than someone else bidding more to overtake all the hard work my team and I have put in since 2016. This cannot be quantified."

Miss Universe Mauritius 2020 Vandana Jeetah, who competed with Rabiya Mateo during the 69th Miss Universe edition, joined the Miss Maurice Organization as its new national director.

Meanwhile, in a recent announcement, JKN Global Group chief executive officer Anne Jukrajutatip remarked that the first and second runners-up of the Miss Universe pageant are precluded from joining other beauty competitions. It was not clarified whether she meant during the reign of the court or even beyond its tenure. If she meant the latter, then such rule would simply stifle all the dreams that aspirants have of becoming a winner in other pageants.

In recent pageant history, Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico won as 1st runner-up in the Miss World pageant of 2017; before winning the 69th crown. South Africa's Lalela Mswane, who won as 2nd runner-up to Miss Universe 2021 Haarnaz Sandhu, went on to win the Miss Supranational 2022 title; a few months after her stint in Eilat, Israel.

In the meantime, pageant fans are awaiting the announcement of the Best in National Costume winner after the MUO closes its online poll on February 28. Stay tuned!

RELATED: 3 more national directors sever ties with Miss Universe Organization

