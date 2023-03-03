3 more national directors sever ties with Miss Universe Organization

JKN Global Group, headed by its CEO and biggest shareholder Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip, has acquired the international pageant organizer formerly owned by IMG.

MANILA, Philippines — After Belize bid farewell to the Miss Universe Organization, three more national organization directors have stepped down from their posts. These are the national directors of Cambodia, Argentina, and Vietnam.

In an official statement issued on Mar 2, 2023, Cambodia International Models (CIM) managing director Romyr Libo-on wrote, "Miss Universe Cambodia's franchise application thru CIM has not been approved by the Miss Universe Organization. We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all our partners, sponsors, patrons, supporters, fans, and candidates from being our inspiration for the past six years.

"CIM will continue to work on pageantry and give Cambodian women the platform where they can present their advocacy and voice out relevant causes and showcase the nation's culture, nature, and identity. Stay tuned for our change of production plans. Rest assured, we will continue to deliver quality shows."

On the other hand, queen maker Osmel Sousa has confirmed his resignation as Miss Universe Argentina Organization's national director. The beauty czar, who produced many of Venezuela's queens during his term, as well as train a number of Philippine representatives that included 1999's 1st runner-up Miriam Quimbao, finally said goodbye to a calling he lorded over for many decades.

The former national director of Miss Universe Chile, Keno Manzur, replaced Sr. Sousa as the new national director of Miss Universe Argentina Organization.

Meanwhile, Saigon Universe Corporation's (UniCorp) chief executive officer Tran Viet Bao Hoang, who discontinued his post as national director, has maintained that the new Miss Universe Vietnam JSC cannot use his organization's Viet name - Hoa Hau Hoang Vu Viet Nam - in a legal dispute with the MUO.

The bidding wars has resulted in the severance of ties from a number of national organizations and/or national directors who have been allies with the Miss Universe Organization. These include Puteri Indonesia, Miss Universe Ghana Organization, Miss Universe Seychelles Organization, Miss Universe Mauritius Organization, Miss Universe Cayman Islands Organization, Miss Universe Belize Organization, as well as former national directors Osmel Sousa, Romyr Libo-on, and Tran Viet Bao Hoang.

It is hoped the new Miss Universe Organization find a way to retain most of the existing organizations, together with their national directors, that bid farewell to them.

RELATED: Miss Universe owner sets record straight over bidding wars