^

Fashion and Beauty

Reina Hispanoamericana 2022 pageant date moved

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
January 20, 2023 | 1:14pm
Reina Hispanoamericana 2022 pageant date moved
Sam Santamaria will represent the Philippines at the Reina Hispanoamericana 2022 in Bolivia.
Sam Santamaria via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The mounting political and civil unrest that took place in the last quarter of 2022 led the organizers to move the original pageant date of the Reina Hispanoamericana coronation night from late October last year to February 4 this year.

The ALV Pageant Circle, which holds the national franchise, lauded the organizer's concern for the safety of all the global delegates, including our delegate, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022 Maria Ingrid "Sam" Santamaria. It was also hoped that lasting peace and the triumph of the democratic process would prevail over the conflict.

For her part, Sam sent a message of love and support to the Reina Hispanoamericana Organization and the people of Bolivia when the critical moment in their history took place.

When the situation gets better, Sam will fly to South America in the third week of January, or earlier, in time for the pageant's pre-pageant events and activities.

This year's number of entrants has increased to 30, including new participations from Equatorial Guinea, Germany and Italy, as well as returning entrants from Cuba and Guatemala.

The 31st edition of the Reina Hispanoamericana 2022 pageant will unfold on February 4 (February 5 in Manila) in Sta. Cruz, Bolivia. Stay tuned!

RELATED'We did it!': Emmanuelle Vera wins as Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner-up

PAGEANT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Reina Hispanoamericana 2022 pageant date moved
1 hour ago

Reina Hispanoamericana 2022 pageant date moved

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 hour ago
The mounting political and civil unrest that took place in the last quarter of 2022 led the organizers to move the original...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Shamcey Supsup denies walking out, telling Celeste Cortesi to 'know when to peak' at Miss Universe 2022
3 hours ago

Shamcey Supsup denies walking out, telling Celeste Cortesi to 'know when to peak' at Miss Universe 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup denied that she told Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi to "peak at...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
LIST: Filipino creations that shone brightest at Miss Universe 2022 final show
20 hours ago

LIST: Filipino creations that shone brightest at Miss Universe 2022 final show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 20 hours ago
The Philippines may have culminated its semifinal streak, but all is not lost.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Dua Lipa, Federer to host Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala
1 day ago

Dua Lipa, Federer to host Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
This year it will feature the show "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which is set to include some 150 pieces of his design...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Playful but refined menswear at Paris Fashion Week
1 day ago

Playful but refined menswear at Paris Fashion Week

By Eric Randolph | 1 day ago
As menswear trends towards a more refined style after years of streetwear dominance, Paris Fashion Week designers...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Kim Kardashian buys pendant worn by Princess Diana
1 day ago

Kim Kardashian buys pendant worn by Princess Diana

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
American reality television star and social media colossus Kim Kardashian has purchased the Attallah Cross,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with