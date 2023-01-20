Reina Hispanoamericana 2022 pageant date moved

Sam Santamaria will represent the Philippines at the Reina Hispanoamericana 2022 in Bolivia.

MANILA, Philippines — The mounting political and civil unrest that took place in the last quarter of 2022 led the organizers to move the original pageant date of the Reina Hispanoamericana coronation night from late October last year to February 4 this year.

The ALV Pageant Circle, which holds the national franchise, lauded the organizer's concern for the safety of all the global delegates, including our delegate, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2022 Maria Ingrid "Sam" Santamaria. It was also hoped that lasting peace and the triumph of the democratic process would prevail over the conflict.

For her part, Sam sent a message of love and support to the Reina Hispanoamericana Organization and the people of Bolivia when the critical moment in their history took place.

When the situation gets better, Sam will fly to South America in the third week of January, or earlier, in time for the pageant's pre-pageant events and activities.

This year's number of entrants has increased to 30, including new participations from Equatorial Guinea, Germany and Italy, as well as returning entrants from Cuba and Guatemala.

The 31st edition of the Reina Hispanoamericana 2022 pageant will unfold on February 4 (February 5 in Manila) in Sta. Cruz, Bolivia. Stay tuned!

