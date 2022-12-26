^

Fashion and Beauty

Dr. Martens to close shop in the Philippines, on sale up to 50% off

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 26, 2022 | 2:08pm
Dr. Martens to close shop in the Philippines, on sale up to 50% off
DMs Lite and Dr. Martens summer 2017 collection
Philstar.com/File

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of British footwear brand Dr. Martens (DMs), known for those trendy boots and sandals, expressed their regret and sadness as the days leading to the closure of its Philippine stores is coming. 

Many fans were shocked with the announcement on its Facebook that it will close shop by December 31, 2022. Many shared their stories of their first pair of DMS, while there were some who were regretful that they could now only dream of owning even a pair after it closes end of the year. 

The British brand earlier hinted that it is closing in a Facebook page last August 27. 

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of all Dr. Martens stores in the Philippines. Our last day of operations will be on December 31, 2022," the notice read. 

 

 

Recommended
