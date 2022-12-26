Dr. Martens to close shop in the Philippines, on sale up to 50% off

MANILA, Philippines — Fans of British footwear brand Dr. Martens (DMs), known for those trendy boots and sandals, expressed their regret and sadness as the days leading to the closure of its Philippine stores is coming.

Many fans were shocked with the announcement on its Facebook that it will close shop by December 31, 2022. Many shared their stories of their first pair of DMS, while there were some who were regretful that they could now only dream of owning even a pair after it closes end of the year.

The British brand earlier hinted that it is closing in a Facebook page last August 27.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of all Dr. Martens stores in the Philippines. Our last day of operations will be on December 31, 2022," the notice read.

got the news that all dr martens stores in the philippines r closing WHILE i'm wearing my docs — lorelei (@crescentloki) December 23, 2022

The iconic shoe store Dr. Martens is currently on sale?? up until the last day of their operations, December 31,2022. Planning to get another pair of this classic shoe before they bid farewell here in the Philippines???? Another reward for myself because again I deserve it???? pic.twitter.com/j8R0OZG395 — Euwan Pascual (@EuwanPascual) December 23, 2022

Sad lang na magsasara ang Dr. Martens here in the Philippines and wala ako makitang size 11 na boots. ???? — Jason Season (Midnights) ???????????????? (@JasonSeason) December 24, 2022

