Fashion and Beauty

Albert Andrada to showcase Filipino haute couture at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 12:31pm
Albert Andrada to showcase Filipino haute couture at Paris Fashion Week 2023
Filipino designer Albert Andrada with his muse, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino fashion designer Albert Andrada will showcase his creativity as he takes the runways of Paris for the Paris Fashion Week Couture in January next year. 

Andrade will showcase haute couture in a solo show happening on January 25 to 26, 2023 in Westin Paris Vendome. He will be collaborating with BaroQco, a jewelry-maker known for creating crowns for Miss Universe Netherlands, Germany and Singapore. 

He was the appointed designer of the ruling family of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. His popularity surged in 2015 when he designed the blue serpintine gown worn by Pia Wurtzbach on her coronation as the third Miss Universe from the Philippines.

Apart from Andrada, Dubai-based Michael Cinco also showcased his haute couture creations at the Paris Fashion Week in July 2016. 

Paris Fashion Week, also known as Semaine de la mode de Paris, is held semi-annually in the French capital as a regular designer presentation featuring designs for spring/summer and autumn/winter. 

ALBERT ANDRADA

FILIPINO DESIGNERS

HAUTE COUTURE

PARIS FASHION WEEK
