In photos: Star Magic White Christmas party 2022 showstoppers

MANILA, Philippines — Truly, it's save the best for last as Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia and Ria Atayde owned the white carpet at last night's Star Magic Christmas Party in Sheraton Hotel, Pasay City.

Kathryn and Daniel, more popularly known as KathNiel, walked with their close friends, Ria, Joshua, Alora Sasam, Hyubs Azarcon and Ria's sister, Jela, as nutcracker soldiers.

Wearing costumes inspired by the German dolls, the squad paired it with hats except for KathNiel who wore golden crowns, symbolic of their stature as the king and queen of the renowned talent agency.

Their squad stood out among a sea of sparkly, shimmering dresses and tuxedos.

Apart from them, there were also standouts, mostly from popular Star Magic artists and love teams.

'I am the gift'

Valentina came shimmering this time. "Darna" star Janella Salvador remarked that she is the "gift" when asked by the white carpet host DJ Jai Ho regarding her outfit inspiration. Janella came looking the part with the familiar blonde highlights in a sparkling gown with feather boa wrapped around her.

Truly 'kabogera'

Maymay Entrata wowed fans with her shiny pink number. Oozing with confidence, the "Amakabogera" singer told Jai Ho that she was surprised herself with her dress that had sexy cutouts on the right places.

Last-minute glam

Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz both revealed that their ensemble were last-minute efforts, but they still managed to pull off their white carpet looks.

Alluring in white

The recently turned 23-year-old Heaven Peralejo has once again presented her sexy side by coming in a shiny dress draped with fur.

Holiday Barbie

"He's Into Her" star Kaori Oinuma looked candy cute with her pink gown. She revealed that she came as the "Holiday Barbie" for the special night.

