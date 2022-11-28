^

Fashion and Beauty

In photos: Star Magic White Christmas party 2022 showstoppers

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 28, 2022 | 5:16pm
In photos: Star Magic White Christmas party 2022 showstoppers
Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, also called KathNiel, arrived in nutcracker doll-inspired costumes.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Truly, it's save the best for last as Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia and Ria Atayde owned the white carpet at last night's Star Magic Christmas Party in Sheraton Hotel, Pasay City. 

Kathryn and Daniel, more popularly known as KathNiel, walked with their close friends, Ria, Joshua, Alora Sasam, Hyubs Azarcon and Ria's sister, Jela, as nutcracker soldiers.

Wearing costumes inspired by the German dolls, the squad paired it with hats except for KathNiel who wore golden crowns, symbolic of their stature as the king and queen of the renowned talent agency. 

Their squad stood out among a sea of sparkly, shimmering dresses and tuxedos. 

Apart from them, there were also standouts, mostly from popular Star Magic artists and love teams. 

'I am the gift'

Valentina came shimmering this time. "Darna" star Janella Salvador remarked that she is the "gift" when asked by the white carpet host DJ Jai Ho regarding her outfit inspiration. Janella came looking the part with the familiar blonde highlights in a sparkling gown with feather boa wrapped around her.     

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABS-CBN (@abscbn)

Truly 'kabogera'

Maymay Entrata wowed fans with her shiny pink number. Oozing with confidence, the "Amakabogera" singer told Jai Ho that she was surprised herself with her dress that had sexy cutouts on the right places. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TEAMRAINXEM (@teamrainxem)

Last-minute glam

Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz both revealed that their ensemble were last-minute efforts, but they still managed to pull off their white carpet looks. 

Alluring in white

The recently turned 23-year-old Heaven Peralejo has once again presented her sexy side by coming in a shiny dress draped with fur. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ABS-CBN (@abscbn)

Holiday Barbie

"He's Into Her" star Kaori Oinuma looked candy cute with her pink gown. She revealed that she came as the "Holiday Barbie" for the special night.

RELATED: ABS-CBN Ball postpones October return

DANIEL PADILLA AND KATHRYN BERNARDO

FRANCINE DIAZ

HEAVEN PERALEJO

JOSHUA GARCIA

MAYMAY ENTRATA

SETH FEDELIN

STAR MAGIC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
In photos: Star Magic White Christmas party 2022 showstoppers
33 minutes ago

In photos: Star Magic White Christmas party 2022 showstoppers

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 33 minutes ago
Leading artists of popular talent agency Star Magic walked the white carpet with their Christmas-inspired costumes at last...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele
4 days ago

Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele

4 days ago
Italian designer Alessandro Michele on Wednesday left Gucci, where he has overseen a surge in sales at the fashion powerhouse...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Budget holiday style: Celebrity stylist Pam Qui&ntilde;ones gives 'inflation-proof' tips
5 days ago

Budget holiday style: Celebrity stylist Pam Quiñones gives 'inflation-proof' tips

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Celebrity stylist Pam Quinones, who was behind some of the trending looks of today’s hottest stars, including Kris Aquino,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Melissa shoes now made of 30% recycled vinyl, mark 15 years in the Philippines&nbsp;
Exclusive
7 days ago

Melissa shoes now made of 30% recycled vinyl, mark 15 years in the Philippines 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
Despite the surge of many Brazilian footwear brands in the Philippines, Melissa has stood the test of time in the country...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Cosmo Manila 2022 levels up bikini contest
7 days ago

Cosmo Manila 2022 levels up bikini contest

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Producer Marc Cubales aimed to level up bikini contests in the country by recently staging Cosmo Manila 2022 held recently...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
WATCH: Heart Evangelista reacts to being &lsquo;international fashion icon&rsquo;
Exclusive
10 days ago

WATCH: Heart Evangelista reacts to being ‘international fashion icon’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 10 days ago
Actress Heart Evangelista was anything but snub at last week’s 45th anniversary fashion show of New York-based international...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with