ABS-CBN Ball postpones October return

MANILA, Philippines — The return of the ABS-CBN Ball will take longer than expected after ABS-CBN announced that it would not be continuing its targeted schedule on October 2.

ABS-CBN released a statement on September 14 saying that the ABS-CBN Ball was postponed due to "given current circumstances."

"We remain grateful to ou Kapamilya stars, industry partners, and friends for their unwavering support," the statement also read.

READ: Statement about the postponement of ABS-CBN Ball pic.twitter.com/5z5K6zCap4 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 14, 2022

Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial posted a similar statement on her Instagram stories, this time more extended to mention that the ball could be done "at a more opportune time."

"We may not be able to get together soon, but please accept our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support for ABS-CBN," said the statement that Barbie reposted, to which she added herself "So, so sad."

ABS-CBN had initially announced last week that the event, previously called the Star Magic Ball, would be returning on October 2.

The last ball was held on Sept. 14, 2019 at Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City.

