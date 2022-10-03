^

Fashion and Beauty

Skin care or skin scare? Spooky skincare ingredients revealed ahead of Halloween

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 4:19pm
Skin care or skin scare? Spooky skincare ingredients revealed ahead of Halloween
Don't let outer appearance deceive you. Read the label before adding that skin product to your cart. Don't purchase anything without checking these red flags:
MANILA, Philippines — The skin is the largest organ in our body. So we have to nourish it and apply nothing but the best substances or ingredients on it.

Sadly, many skin products hurt the skin. They contain toxic chemicals that enter the body through pores. Many are packaged in alluring packets that attract consumers.

Don’t let outer appearance deceive you. Read the label before adding that skin product to your cart. Don’t purchase anything without checking these red flags:

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate or Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLS/SLES)

Behind that foamy lather is a strong chemical that robs skin and hair of moisture and causes irritation. The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) stated that SLS may irritate skin and cause allergies.  

Those with eczema, contact dermatitis and sensitive skin should avoid it. It can also lead to redness, skin rashes, swelling, itchiness and hives. Choose natural ingredients like sodium cocoyl isethionate (from coconut-oil-derived) and decyl glucoside (from coconut) instead. These ingredients are found in homegrown brand Human Nature's Nourishing Facial Wash and Strengthening Shampoo.

Parabens

These chemicals preserve the shelf life of skin and cosmetics products, but they are unhealthy. A British study showed that 19 of 20 women had parabens in their breast tissue.

There is evidence that parabens can have the same effect as cancer-causing estrogen, which has also been associated with infertility.

Parabens also harm marine life. As alternative, Human Nature uses plant-based preservatives like rosemary essential oil, gluconolactone (from corn), and glyceryl caprylate (from coco, palm, and glycerin derived) in its products like Cooling Body Cleanser and Feminine Wash Bar.

Mineral oil

Research shows that this ingredient in lotions, moisturizers and makeup removers can lead to clogging as it locks sweat and dead skin cells within the body. Human Nature advocates to choose natural alternatives such as cocoa butter, virgin coconut oil, sunflower oil, avocado oil, passion fruit oil, and castor oil instead.

Lake dyes/FD&C colors

Colors in cosmetics may look appealing, but its synthetic dye component may be problematic. Some FD&C (Food, Drugs and Cosmetics) colors, like tartrazine can lead to migraines, itching, rhinitis and agitation.  Lake dye contaminants may harm the body’s neurons, and even be carcinogenic. Opt for mineral oxide pigments instead.

You can be beautiful while staying healthy as well. Just read the label and choose  skin care products with natural ingredients, not those with harmful chemicals. At the end of the day, Mother Nature knows best.

