^

Entertainment

'Drag Race Philippines' judge Paolo Ballesteros: Filipino drag queens among the best in the world

Earl D.C. Bracamonte, Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 21, 2022 | 6:49pm
'Drag Race Philippines' judge Paolo Ballesteros: Filipino drag queens among the best in the world
'Drag Race Philippines' judge Paolo Ballesteros (center) and contestants
'Drag Race Philippines' / Released

MANILA, Philippines — With no one eliminated and Marina Summers' fan favorite Snatch Game performance at last week's episode, "Drag Race Philippines" continues to trend week after week of its airing since its premiere last August 17. 

Marina Summers' impersonation of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo trended on Twitter after it impressed many viewers for her witty comebacks and "well-researched" quips. 

Despite its popularity, Marina was beaten by Xilhoute who impersonated Dr. Vicki Belo. 

The Snatch Game is a highly anticipated popular challenge in the "Drag Race" franchise where the queens do celebrity impersonations. 

One fan commented her approval of last week's episode on Twitter. 

Apart from Marina Summers and Xilhoute, Brigiding, Eva Le Queen, Minty Fresh, Precious Paula Nicole and Viñas Deluxe are still in the running to be named the first-ever winner of "Drag Race Philippines" as a fresh episode drops today.

The show has said goodbye to queens Corazon, Turing, Lady Morgana, Gigi Era and Prince.

Show host and judge Paolo Ballesteros commented on how Filipino drag queens are considered among the best in the world in an email interview with Philstar.com. 

"I can certainly say yes because we have charm, uniqueness, nerve, and talent haha. And wit and humor. Our queens are never afraid to look silly and gorgeous at the same time. Having said that, of course, everyone is on some kind of a pressure but it's a good thing because it pushes everyone to strive for the best," said the "Eat Bulaga!" host. 

Its first episode set the tone with another trending mini-challenge that was a photo shoot with the queens emulating the super-heroine "Dragna" (a spoof on "Darna") wearing a harness while shot by ace lensman BJ Pascual. 

Summers was adjudged the winner of the mini-challenge and received a cash prize of P20,000.

In the main round, the queens were made to wear their version of the Philippine terno and the jurors selected Minty Fresh as the first week's main winner and received the RuBadge with P80,000.

The two performers at the bottom rung were Calumpit's Prince and Davao City's Lady Morgana. To save themselves from eviction, they both lip-synched Sarah Geronimo's "Tala." At the end of the showdown, Prince was told to sashay away, making him the first casualty of the weekly eliminations.

Apart from the main challenge, the lip-sync battle between the week's two bottom queens will help determine who stays in the competition. Last week's lip sync battle between Brigiding and Minty Fresh with Maymay Entrata's hit novelty song "Amakabogera" ended in a tie and both were declared winners. No one went home after that episode. 

"Drag Race Philippines" is judged by Ballesteros, Kalad Karen and "RuPaul's Drag Race" alumna Jiggy Caliente.

Past guest celebrity judges included actress Nadine Lustre, Pops Fernandez, Pia Wurtzbach, Patrick Starrr and Vice Ganda. 

The winner of the 1st season of "Drag Race Philippines" will receive a one-year supply of One Size cosmetic products from Patrick Starr and a P1-million cash prize from World of Wonder USA.

"Drag Race Philippines" was launched last year but the global pandemic halted its initial shoots, thus, affecting its original airing. It streams on Discovery Plus and HBO Go or watch the show's highlights on the World of Wonder Presents channel on YouTube.

RELATED: Ice Seguerra makes directorial debut in 'Drag Race Philippines Untucked'

DRAG RACE

IMPERSONATION

PAOLO BALLESTEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vhong Navarro, Deniece Cornejo rape case: Timeline, details of events

Vhong Navarro, Deniece Cornejo rape case: Timeline, details of events

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Here is a timeline detailing the events according to Deniece Cornejo that led to the arrest warrants for Vhong Navarro, most...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Finally... justice': Kat Alano says after Vhong Navarro arrest warrant issued

'Finally... justice': Kat Alano says after Vhong Navarro arrest warrant issued

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Hours after TV host Vhong Navarro surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation after the Taguig Metropolitan Court...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kuya, tama na!': Claudine Barretto calls out Dennis Padilla

'Kuya, tama na!': Claudine Barretto calls out Dennis Padilla

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Claudine Barretto defended niece Julia following the word war between her and dad Dennis Padilla. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobra kayo': Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's Karen Davila interview

'Sobra kayo': Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's Karen Davila interview

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla reacted over daughter Julia Barretto's interview with Karen Davila. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Binabaligtad kami': Vhong Navarro faces non-bailable arrest warrant

'Binabaligtad kami': Vhong Navarro faces non-bailable arrest warrant

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya TV host Vhong Navarro admitted that he’s devastated after the Taguig Metropolitan Court released the warrant...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'The Crown' boosts views by 800 percent following Queen Elizabeth II death, funeral

'The Crown' boosts views by 800 percent following Queen Elizabeth II death, funeral

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
The first two seasons of the royal drama series "The Crown" re-entered Netflix's Top 10 charts amid the mourning period for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stars recall &lsquo;thrilling&rsquo; experience filming James Cameron&rsquo;s Avatar

Stars recall ‘thrilling’ experience filming James Cameron’s Avatar

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 19 hours ago
The stars of James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi film Avatar recently shared what they remembered best about filming what would...
Entertainment
fbtw
Virtual Playground adds singers to its stable of artists

Virtual Playground adds singers to its stable of artists

By Leah C. Salterio | 19 hours ago
Producer Dondon Monteverde’s Virtual Playground, the talent management outfit that first handled the careers of sports...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Michelle Aldana decided to return to Philippine showbiz

Why Michelle Aldana decided to return to Philippine showbiz

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
Michelle Aldana is a Pinay in South Africa and has acted in TV series there. The beauty queen-turned-actress continues her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro detained by NBI following arrest warrant for rape

Vhong Navarro detained by NBI following arrest warrant for rape

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host-actor Vhong Navarro has been detained in National Bureau of Investigation-Security and Management Section...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with