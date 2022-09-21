'Drag Race Philippines' judge Paolo Ballesteros: Filipino drag queens among the best in the world

MANILA, Philippines — With no one eliminated and Marina Summers' fan favorite Snatch Game performance at last week's episode, "Drag Race Philippines" continues to trend week after week of its airing since its premiere last August 17.

Marina Summers' impersonation of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo trended on Twitter after it impressed many viewers for her witty comebacks and "well-researched" quips.

Despite its popularity, Marina was beaten by Xilhoute who impersonated Dr. Vicki Belo.

The Snatch Game is a highly anticipated popular challenge in the "Drag Race" franchise where the queens do celebrity impersonations.

One fan commented her approval of last week's episode on Twitter.

The Snatch Game may feel disconnected and unrelatable to foreign viewers but I hope EVERYBODY knows how fucking well they did on this Snatch Game. Full of wit, fun, and gimmicks!!!! #DragRacePhilippines #DragRacePH #DragRace pic.twitter.com/ouCFikdQFG — I'm So Random ???? (@randomlyrj_) September 15, 2022

Apart from Marina Summers and Xilhoute, Brigiding, Eva Le Queen, Minty Fresh, Precious Paula Nicole and Viñas Deluxe are still in the running to be named the first-ever winner of "Drag Race Philippines" as a fresh episode drops today.

The show has said goodbye to queens Corazon, Turing, Lady Morgana, Gigi Era and Prince.

Show host and judge Paolo Ballesteros commented on how Filipino drag queens are considered among the best in the world in an email interview with Philstar.com.

"I can certainly say yes because we have charm, uniqueness, nerve, and talent haha. And wit and humor. Our queens are never afraid to look silly and gorgeous at the same time. Having said that, of course, everyone is on some kind of a pressure but it's a good thing because it pushes everyone to strive for the best," said the "Eat Bulaga!" host.

Its first episode set the tone with another trending mini-challenge that was a photo shoot with the queens emulating the super-heroine "Dragna" (a spoof on "Darna") wearing a harness while shot by ace lensman BJ Pascual.

Summers was adjudged the winner of the mini-challenge and received a cash prize of P20,000.

In the main round, the queens were made to wear their version of the Philippine terno and the jurors selected Minty Fresh as the first week's main winner and received the RuBadge with P80,000.

The two performers at the bottom rung were Calumpit's Prince and Davao City's Lady Morgana. To save themselves from eviction, they both lip-synched Sarah Geronimo's "Tala." At the end of the showdown, Prince was told to sashay away, making him the first casualty of the weekly eliminations.

Apart from the main challenge, the lip-sync battle between the week's two bottom queens will help determine who stays in the competition. Last week's lip sync battle between Brigiding and Minty Fresh with Maymay Entrata's hit novelty song "Amakabogera" ended in a tie and both were declared winners. No one went home after that episode.

"Drag Race Philippines" is judged by Ballesteros, Kalad Karen and "RuPaul's Drag Race" alumna Jiggy Caliente.

Past guest celebrity judges included actress Nadine Lustre, Pops Fernandez, Pia Wurtzbach, Patrick Starrr and Vice Ganda.

The winner of the 1st season of "Drag Race Philippines" will receive a one-year supply of One Size cosmetic products from Patrick Starr and a P1-million cash prize from World of Wonder USA.

"Drag Race Philippines" was launched last year but the global pandemic halted its initial shoots, thus, affecting its original airing. It streams on Discovery Plus and HBO Go or watch the show's highlights on the World of Wonder Presents channel on YouTube.

