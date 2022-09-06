^

Fashion and Beauty

Atasha Muhlach to represent Philippines in Paris debutante ball, Miel Pangilinan rocks disco debut

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 6, 2022 | 4:35pm
Atasha Muhlach to represent Philippines in Paris debutante ball, Miel Pangilinan rocks disco debut
From left: Miel Pangilinan (left) recently celebrated her 18th birthday in a disco-themed ball in Taguig. Atasha Muhlach is off to Paris to represent the Philippines at the exclusive, high society ball Les Bal de Debutantes in November.
Charlene Muhlach, Gideon Hermosa, Nice Print Photography via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta and Aga Muhlach's daughters are showing the world how they've grown up to become beautiful ladies.

Miel Pangilinan, Sharon's daughter with politician husband Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, marked her debut with a disco-themed 18th birthday last September 2.

Atasha Muhlach, meanwhile, is set to join the exclusive high society ball Le Bal des Debutantes in November in Paris, France.

Atasha, one of the twins of actor Aga Muhlach and beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez, took to Instagram to share her good news. 

"So happy and grateful to be given the opportunity to take part representing the Philippines in le Bal des débutantes in Paris 2022 November. To raise funds for Necker enfants Malades hospital which is dedicated to the treatment of cardiological defects from fetus to adult," she wrote. 

She also thanked the ball's founder Ophélie Renouard, who revived the charity ball/fashion show in 1992. The first one was held in 1958 that featured 50 debutantes. The revived ball features 20 to 25 debutantes aged 16 to 22 from different countries. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Atasha (@atashamuhlach_)

Many of the debutantes are daughters of the aristocracy, influential and famous people. Hollywood daughters who have attended Le Bal included Ava Philippe, True Whitaker, Sophie Rose Stallone and Scout LaRue. Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, also debuted at Le Bal. 

Atasha is currently living and studying in the United Kingdom while her twin, Andres, is doing the same in Spain.

Meanwhile, the youngest daughter of actress Sharon Cuneta and former Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan had a blast in the past with all friends and family gathered for her 18th birthday at the Blue Leaf Pavilion in Taguig City that was turned into one huge disco by events designer Gideon Hermosa and his team.

"So, I'd like to make a toast to the last of my three princesses to turn into an adult and that makes me both happy and sad but you will forever be my baby," Sharon was heard saying in the video uploaded by the event's official video and photo, Nice Print Photography, on its YouTube channel.  

Big sister KC Concepcion gave a heartwarming message by describing Miel as someone who gives "so much joy to the family." Her other big sister, Frankie Pangilinan, sang her a song. 

The debutante looked relaxed and chill as she danced for her guests in a sparkly Jot Losa ensemble. The designer said on Instagram that the Pangilinan family were all donned in custom Jot Losa creation.  

Guests included the other famous Pangilinan family, led by the husband and wife tandem of Anthony Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa with their kids; as well as actresses Zsa Zsa Padilla, Lorna Tolentino and Judy Ann Santos, and singer-actor Darren Espanto. — Video from Nice Print Photography YouTube channel

RELATED: Miel Pangilinan clarifies she's not a lesbian

ATASHA MUHLACH

DEBUTANTE BALL

MIEL PANGILINAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Beauty enhancement 101: Doctors give dos and don&rsquo;ts&nbsp;
7 hours ago

Beauty enhancement 101: Doctors give dos and don’ts 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 hours ago
But, instead of Christmas cheer, beauty enhancement could turn into a Halloween horror story.
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Rosy Peel Plus celebrates the beauty of the Filipino
Sponsored
7 hours ago

Rosy Peel Plus celebrates the beauty of the Filipino

7 hours ago
Rosy Peel Plus celebrates Filipino beauty in all forms with a supplement that boosts collagen production and helps give your...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'-Ber' necessities: 'Bea-uty' essentials to kick-start -Ber months
1 day ago

'-Ber' necessities: 'Bea-uty' essentials to kick-start -Ber months

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
DNA therapy and stem cell therapy often intimidate people because they are expensive. A maker of a supplement, however, claimed...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Influencers test how new antioxidant Olay fairs against basic moisturizer
4 days ago

Influencers test how new antioxidant Olay fairs against basic moisturizer

4 days ago
Worry less, because Olay has developed an all-new solution to address your skin barrier concerns!
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
'Kontrabida with a heart': Janella Salvador slays as Valentina in new magazine cover
5 days ago

'Kontrabida with a heart': Janella Salvador slays as Valentina in new magazine cover

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador brought out her inner Valentina aura after gracing the latest cover of Metro magazine,...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Woman almost blind after eyelash extensions; experts weigh pros, dangers
6 days ago

Woman almost blind after eyelash extensions; experts weigh pros, dangers

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo,Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
This sight-saving month, remember that the adage “no pain, no gain” should not include the eyes, which provide...
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with