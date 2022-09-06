Atasha Muhlach to represent Philippines in Paris debutante ball, Miel Pangilinan rocks disco debut

From left: Miel Pangilinan (left) recently celebrated her 18th birthday in a disco-themed ball in Taguig. Atasha Muhlach is off to Paris to represent the Philippines at the exclusive, high society ball Les Bal de Debutantes in November.

MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta and Aga Muhlach's daughters are showing the world how they've grown up to become beautiful ladies.

Miel Pangilinan, Sharon's daughter with politician husband Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, marked her debut with a disco-themed 18th birthday last September 2.

Atasha Muhlach, meanwhile, is set to join the exclusive high society ball Le Bal des Debutantes in November in Paris, France.

Atasha, one of the twins of actor Aga Muhlach and beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez, took to Instagram to share her good news.

"So happy and grateful to be given the opportunity to take part representing the Philippines in le Bal des débutantes in Paris 2022 November. To raise funds for Necker enfants Malades hospital which is dedicated to the treatment of cardiological defects from fetus to adult," she wrote.

She also thanked the ball's founder Ophélie Renouard, who revived the charity ball/fashion show in 1992. The first one was held in 1958 that featured 50 debutantes. The revived ball features 20 to 25 debutantes aged 16 to 22 from different countries.

Many of the debutantes are daughters of the aristocracy, influential and famous people. Hollywood daughters who have attended Le Bal included Ava Philippe, True Whitaker, Sophie Rose Stallone and Scout LaRue. Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, also debuted at Le Bal.

Atasha is currently living and studying in the United Kingdom while her twin, Andres, is doing the same in Spain.

Meanwhile, the youngest daughter of actress Sharon Cuneta and former Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan had a blast in the past with all friends and family gathered for her 18th birthday at the Blue Leaf Pavilion in Taguig City that was turned into one huge disco by events designer Gideon Hermosa and his team.

"So, I'd like to make a toast to the last of my three princesses to turn into an adult and that makes me both happy and sad but you will forever be my baby," Sharon was heard saying in the video uploaded by the event's official video and photo, Nice Print Photography, on its YouTube channel.

Big sister KC Concepcion gave a heartwarming message by describing Miel as someone who gives "so much joy to the family." Her other big sister, Frankie Pangilinan, sang her a song.

The debutante looked relaxed and chill as she danced for her guests in a sparkly Jot Losa ensemble. The designer said on Instagram that the Pangilinan family were all donned in custom Jot Losa creation.

Guests included the other famous Pangilinan family, led by the husband and wife tandem of Anthony Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa with their kids; as well as actresses Zsa Zsa Padilla, Lorna Tolentino and Judy Ann Santos, and singer-actor Darren Espanto. — Video from Nice Print Photography YouTube channel

