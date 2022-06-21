Miel Pangilinan clarifies she's not a lesbian

MANILA, Philippines — After coming out as a member of the queer community, Sharon Cuneta's daughter Miel Pangilinan clarified that she's not a lesbian.

In her Instagram story, Miel said that being queer does not automatically mean being a lesbian.

“I am not a lesbian, nor have I claimed to be. I stated specifically on the post that I am queer — and unless stated otherwise don’t just make assumptions that I’m a lesbian based on the fact that I came out or that I held a pride flag. Please inform yourselves. If I was a lesbian I would have said I was a lesbian,” she said.

“If you’re going to inform people, inform yourself first. And at least give my post a proper read-through before making a post about it. It’s pride month. If you’re going to make a post reporting about a person’s whole IDENTITY, I should hope that you get it right. Please. There are more identities than lesbian and gay lol,” she added.

Miel’s coming out last week received mixed reactions from social media users. Her family, however, fully supported her.

“It’s extremely personal and the fact that it’s something I need to clarify despite the including the statement that I am queer in my post is just upsetting. Identity is personal and if you’re going to report on it please stick to the source lmaoo,” she said.

