Heart Evangelista bonds with 'Emily in Paris' stars at Olivier Rousteing's Jean Paul Gaultier show
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista attended a fashion show with Netflix series "Emily in Paris" actresses Camille Raza and Ashley Park.
In her Instagram account, Heart posted a photo of them attending a fashion show featuring the couture creations of Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier in Paris.
"Tonight @jeanpaulgaultier @olivier_rousteing collection," Heart captioned the post.
Camille commented on Heart's post, saying: "Pleasure to meet you."
Recently, Heart posted a photo of her with Korean star Song Hye-kyo on July 3 while attending a luxury jewelry brand gala in Paris.
"With the lovely @kyo1122. It was such a pleasure attending @chaumetofficial's gala this evening," Heart captioned the post.
Hye-kyo played Han Ji-eun (Jessie in the Tagalog-dubbed show) in the popular 2004 K-drama "Full House," which was aired on GMA-7. Five years later, Evangelista starred as Jessie in GMA-7's 2009 remake of the popular Korean drama opposite Richard Gutierrez.
