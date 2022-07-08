Heart Evangelista bonds with 'Emily in Paris' stars at Olivier Rousteing's Jean Paul Gaultier show

Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista with "Emily in Paris" actresses Camille Raza and Ashley Park.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista attended a fashion show with Netflix series "Emily in Paris" actresses Camille Raza and Ashley Park.

In her Instagram account, Heart posted a photo of them attending a fashion show featuring the couture creations of Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier in Paris.

"Tonight @jeanpaulgaultier @olivier_rousteing collection," Heart captioned the post.

Camille commented on Heart's post, saying: "Pleasure to meet you."

Recently, Heart posted a photo of her with Korean star Song Hye-kyo on July 3 while attending a luxury jewelry brand gala in Paris.

"With the lovely @kyo1122. It was such a pleasure attending @chaumetofficial's gala this evening," Heart captioned the post.

Hye-kyo played Han Ji-eun (Jessie in the Tagalog-dubbed show) in the popular 2004 K-drama "Full House," which was aired on GMA-7. Five years later, Evangelista starred as Jessie in GMA-7's 2009 remake of the popular Korean drama opposite Richard Gutierrez.

