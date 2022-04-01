Manila cruise party celebrates Song Kang's skincare line

“We want to rescue your skin from the recent problems caused by wearing (protective) masks all the time, such as maskne. Acne actually comes from having unhealthy skin so this line is supposed to help you address those problems,” Angie Goyena, iFace General Manager, told Philstar.com during an interview at the first physical media event organized by the brand after the pandemic. The press members were welcomed to a fun yacht party in Manila recently.

MANILA, Philippines — K-drama star Song Kang of hit shows “Love Alarm,” “Sweet Home (2020)”, and “Nevertheless” is the face of the Green Caviar + Skin Rescue Line by by Deproce Philippines.

Deproce is a famous K-beauty brand available worldwide, and the new Green Caviar + Skin Rescue Line is a triumph for both the brand and Song Kang, as the Korean skincare products were formulated and created by the brand's Philippine team in collaboration with the actor.

The new skincare line has been lauded for its breakthrough in two things: skincare innovation in championing green sea caviar or sea grapes (commonly known and loved as lato) and its stereotype-smashing choice for a male skincare endorser.

“I’m very excited and I hope that people will like it,” Song Kang said in a statement, referring to the Green Caviar + Skin Rescue range. With both their independent and collaborative successes, the brand and Song Kang are excited to reveal more about the brand’s newest line, which the actor is only so happy to endorse once more.

“We chose Song Kang because we felt he’s an up-and-coming star, just like Deproce which is a rising star in the skincare scene in the country. They will explode at the same time. Plus he’s a rising star, he has excellent skin,” she added.

The Natural Green Caviar range launched last year championed green caviar, an unusual ingredient but chock full of Vitamins A and C, Amino, and Omega-3 fatty acids. The Green Caviar + Skin Rescue Line, exclusive to the Philippines, now adds unique powerhouse ingredients Sugar Kelp (algae, seaweed) and Sparkling Water on top of the green caviar for a more targeted approach to specific skin problems.

Laminaria Saccharina Fermen or Sugar Kelp, known as European Kelp, has excellent antioxidant properties that help prevent skin aging and are also anti-inflammatory. Sparkling water, another surprise innovation, gently removes dead skin cells and effectively controls the excretion of excess sebum.

Apart from these ingenious new ingredients, the new formulations of the five products in this range are also something that makes our hearts flutter almost as much as Song Kang does. The Skin Rescue Peeling Gel is a skin-balancing formula that removes dead skin cells. Used on clean, dry skin, the gentle formula is applied in circular motions for about 30 seconds until dead skin cell residue is formed, showing a very active formulation.

Meanwhile, the Skin Rescue Day and Night Moisturizer is Song Kang’s personal skin rescue favorite. “I can’t leave the house without the Skin Rescue Day & Night Moisturizer. It keeps my dry skin hydrated throughout the day,” the handsome but down-to-earth star said. As multifaceted as his acting range, this cream has light and non-sticky cream for morning use but can also be used at night to effectively target excess sebum and clear skin of dirt and impurities while you snooze.

The entire range is designed to be simple yet high-functioning, rescuing us from our skincare concerns. This is perfect for all of us getting back to the face-to-face grind. Song Kang himself, undeniably busier than ever, loves the straightforward but super effective new line. “It really helps my skin stay balanced and makes my routine easy and not stressful,” he said.

For those looking to try this hallyu-approved routine, Green Caviar + Skin Rescue comes to the rescue with a complete skincare range: the Cleansing Foam (Php 690/170ml), the Peeling Gel (Php 790/170ml), the Toner (Php 890/150ml), the Ampoule (Php 1490/30ml), and the Day and Night Moisturizer (Php 1790 100ml). The brand is available in Watsons and SM Beauty and online on Amorfia.

