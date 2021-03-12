'Love Alarm' star Song Kang credits glass skin to green caviar

CHINESE NEW YEAR
Song Kang
Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - March 12, 2021 - 5:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's a busy March for rising Korean star Song Kang.

He's got two dramas premiering and a beauty endorsement for lovers of K-beauty.

Today, the second season of the popular webtoon drama "Love Alarm 2" premieres. He returns as model Hwang Sun-oh with co-stars Kim So Hyun as Jojo and Lee Hye-yeong as his bestfriend Jung Ga-ram. This time, the new version of the Love Alarm app will reveal the bestfriends' deeper feelings toward Jojo.

A week after, on March 22, Song Kang will be seen by his fans as late-bloomer ballerino in the web toon of the same name "Navillera."

He stars opposite seasoned Korean actor Park In-hwan, who plays a 70-year-old retired postman who finally decides to pursue his lifelong dream of being a ballerino. In a similar path, Song Kang is a 23-year-old who suddenly realizes that he likes ballet and pursues it. Their paths crossed when Song Kang will be the mentor to Park In-hwan's retired postman.  

Both dramas will be streaming on Netflix just hours after their Korean broadcasts.

The Korean star also shared a good news and his secret to having that trademark Korean glow.

He is the newest face of Deoproce, a popular Korean beauty brand available in the Philippines through Watsons and SM Beauty and online on Amorfia.

With its announcement of a fresh face, Deoproce also launched its latest line, Natural Green Caviar Line, composed of cleansing water, facial cleanser, toner, Vitamin C ampoule, water cream moisturizer and skin-perfecting tint with SPF 30+.

“I’m in love with the facial cleanser!” Song Kang enthused.

The brand shared in its statement that green caviar, also known as seaweed, sea grapes or "lato" in Filipino, is rich in vitamins A and C, as well as amino and Omega-3 fatty acids, which all help boost collagen production and consequently, the reduction of fine lines. It is a great source of minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium, copper and calcium, giving it hygroscopic qualities, which aid the skin in retaining moisture and keeping it locked in all day long. It also has polysaccharides like Fucoidan, popular for its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.

