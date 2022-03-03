Jinkee Pacquiao, Heart Evangelista sell designer stuff for 'Odette' victims

MANILA, Philippines — Jinkee Pacquiao organized a charity bazaar recently, wherein designer items owned by celebrities were sold for a good cause.

Days before her grand bazaar at the Makati Diamond Residences, Jinkee announced on Instagram that her skincare line, JinkeeSkin, was actually the organizer of the shopping event.

Jinkee herself sold some of her pre-loved designer items, such as her Lady Dior bag in white (P325,000), pre-loved Dior slides (P35,000), and UCCI GG Supreme monogram pierced heart-embroidered medium Dionysus shoulder bag (P150,000) — to name a few.

The 43-year-old celebrity mom noted that a portion of the sales from the bazaar will be donated to victims of Typhoon Odette in Visayas and Mindanao.

Also sold at the bazaar were pre-loved luxury items from actress Heart Evangelista, former beauty queen and "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Samantha Bernardo, and Jinkee's business partner Maricor Flores, as well as other celebrities and influencers.

Apart from her charity project, Jinkee also introduced a new batch of JinkeeSkin products, which are set to be released in April. These include Youthful Glow Serum, Age Control Smooth Glow Body Scrub, Lightening Feminine Wash, Deep Cleansing Water, and Youthful Glow Sunscreen. The brand is also poised to release two skincare sets in the second half of the year.

It was revealed that Jinkee took two years to finalize her first batch of products, as she was very particular and careful of the products she's launching in the market especially because her brand bares her name.

The brand now has presence in over 12 regions in the country and is working on global expansion.

