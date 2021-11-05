Manny Pacquiao says Jinkee will not follow Imelda Marcos footsteps

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao assured Filipinos that his wife Jinkee Pacquaio will not follow Imelda Marcos’ footsteps if he becomes president.

During a recent virtual forum organized by the Rotary Club of Manila, Manny was asked if Jinkee would live a luxurious life like Imelda.

“Hindi po. Tinitiyak ko po iyan dahil kilala ko po 'yung asawa ko, hindi po siya ganu'n,” Manny said.

The senator also said that his wife is not interested in politics.

“Ang asawa ko po ay mahiyain at hindi po mahilig sa pulitika. Naging vice governor sa Sarangani tapos isang term lang hindi na po tumakbo kasi kaya lang po naging vice governor 'yun dahil napilitan lang po siya,” he said.

“May problema lang po doon sa mga kasamahan ko, nag-away-away sa position, so ang nilagay ko 'yung asawa ko in one term tapos hindi na siya tumakbo dahil hindi siya mahilig sa politika,” he added.

He said that Jinkee will focus on charity.

“Ang gusto niya po, ng asawa ko, magserbisyo, tumulong sa mga kababaihan lalo na po 'yung mga mahihirap, gusto niya po 'yung pagbibigay ng scholarship, pagbibigay ng housing sa mga pamilya at 'yung sustainable livelihood,” he added.

