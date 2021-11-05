
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Manny Pacquiao says Jinkee will not follow Imelda Marcos footsteps
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 1:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Manny Pacquiao says Jinkee will not follow Imelda Marcos footsteps
Boxer Manny Pacquiao and wife Jinkee
Jinkee Pacquiao via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao assured Filipinos that his wife Jinkee Pacquaio will not follow Imelda Marcos’ footsteps if he becomes president.



During a recent virtual forum organized by the Rotary Club of Manila, Manny was asked if Jinkee would live a luxurious life like Imelda. 



“Hindi po. Tinitiyak ko po iyan dahil kilala ko po 'yung asawa ko, hindi po siya ganu'n,” Manny said.



The senator also said that his wife is not interested in politics.



 










 



“Ang asawa ko po ay mahiyain at hindi po mahilig sa pulitika. Naging vice governor sa Sarangani tapos isang term lang hindi na po tumakbo kasi kaya lang po naging vice governor 'yun dahil napilitan lang po siya,” he said.



“May problema lang po doon sa mga kasamahan ko, nag-away-away sa position, so ang nilagay ko 'yung asawa ko in one term tapos hindi na siya tumakbo dahil hindi siya mahilig sa politika,” he added.



He said that Jinkee will focus on charity. 



“Ang gusto niya po, ng asawa ko, magserbisyo, tumulong sa mga kababaihan lalo na po 'yung mga mahihirap, gusto niya po 'yung pagbibigay ng scholarship, pagbibigay ng housing sa mga pamilya at 'yung sustainable livelihood,” he added.



RELATED: 'Hard-earned money ko': Manny Pacquiao defends Jinkee's lavish OOTD


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JINKEE PACÂ­QUIAO
                                                      SENATOR MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vilma at 68: &lsquo;I try to be the best version of myself&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vilma at 68: ‘I try to be the best version of myself’


                              

                                                                  By Baby K. Jimenez |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
She’s tested. Verified. Six decades of royal entertainment reign with an extended rapt audience to her political c...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Maureen Montagne wins Miss Globe 2021 pre-pageant challenges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Maureen Montagne wins Miss Globe 2021 pre-pageant challenges


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne won two second top spots in both the Head to Head challenge and swimsuit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Siya dapat si Daniel Padilla ngayon': Cristy Fermin feels sorry for Albie Casi&ntilde;o
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Siya dapat si Daniel Padilla ngayon': Cristy Fermin feels sorry for Albie Casiño


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed that she felt pity for Albie Casiño for the actor's past...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olivia tops nominations at 2021 AMAs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olivia tops nominations at 2021 AMAs


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pinoy pride is flying high at the 2021 American Music Awards. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABBA halts promotion of new show after two die at tribute concert
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABBA halts promotion of new show after two die at tribute concert


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Swedish pop sensation ABBA announced Wednesday that they were pausing promotion of an upcoming show for 24 hours, after two...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 JK Labajo slams Cristy Fermin over 'magbalot ka' comment on Nadine Lustre
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JK Labajo slams Cristy Fermin over 'magbalot ka' comment on Nadine Lustre


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Singer JK Labajo criticized veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin for her comment on Nadine Lustre. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Noli de Castro returns to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo after Senate back out
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Noli de Castro returns to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo after Senate back out


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
After withdrawing from his senatorial bid, veteran broadcaster Noli de Castro is set to make his "TeleRadyo" comeback on November...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Voyage': What to know about ABBA's new album after 40-year hiatus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Voyage': What to know about ABBA's new album after 40-year hiatus


                              

                                                                  By Marc PrÃ©el |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Swedish pop sensation ABBA is making a comeback on Friday with their new album "Voyage," nearly 40 years after they split...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Costumes, divorces: 5 things to know about ABBA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Costumes, divorces: 5 things to know about ABBA


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here are five things to know about the band:

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson vows no more real guns in his films
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson vows no more real guns in his films


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson pledged to never again use real guns in his films after friend and fellow actor Alec...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with