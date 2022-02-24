V-dates at home: Designer shares fashion tips

Fashion designer Marianne Martin of Nouvelle Haute Couture (left), which dresses up celebrities like Kim Chiu and Toni Gonzaga (right).

MANILA, Philippines — It's still the season of love, and while Valentine's month is still not free from safety restrictions caused by the pandemic, there's no reason why you cannot do romance-filled, creative do-it-yourself dates at home – from delish homemade meals, lovely table setting down to your chic date outfits.

It's an amazing idea to still be stylish even if your date with your special someone is just at home. Because after all, it's always nice to feel and look at your best on dates.

Fashion designer Marianne Martin of Nouvelle Haute Couture, the fashion house known for dressing up Kim Chiu, sisters Toni and Alex Gonzaga and Rufa Mae Quinto, has some fashion tips to looking as posh at home as when you're at a high-end restaurant.

"Ditch your unglamorous pair of rubber slippers. Opt for sexy shoes with chunky two-inch heels instead. They bring out the woman in you," she said.

She also advised wearing comfortable baby dresses that make you move freely while making you look cuddly. Forget that worn-out duster for now, and go for something more eye-catching, exciting and different.

A little makeup, she adds, will also make your significant other exclaim, “Wow! My girl looks gorgeous!”

Red is the color of love and hearts. So she urges women to rock your sexy, sophisticated dress in red. "Go ahead and wear red!"

Too shy to wear the fiery color? Marianne recommends touches of red in your look: on the lips, the nails – and for Zoom reunions with loved ones – on your hair and ears.

“Red is a happy color. It invites you to spread love,” stated Marianne.

If your special someone asks you out, Marianne urges you to put your handy alcohol or sanitizer in a red pouch.

Marianne goes for a straight cut silhouette that looks elegant and feels comfortable wherever she goes.

"It does not hug the body. It doesn’t define the breasts and hips. The soft fabric just touches the body,” said Marianne. The polo dress is one such silhouette, she pointed out. One can accessorize with a belt at the waistline or a neck scarf to make it look different.

“Soft silk or lightweight rayon, crepe that is gauzy and crinkled, are perfect for soft silhouettes. The shapely fabric can be great for accentuating curves but also works well in stark, minimalist designs and even bridal jumpsuits. Simple styles like mermaid or A-line dresses are classic choices,” she went on.

If you’d rather wear pants on a date, Marianne advised leggings that bring out the woman in you as it hugs the hips and buttocks. Top it with a loose polo, and you’ll look date-ready.

Why not a pair of loose pants many women are wearing these days?

“They don’t bring out one’s femininity,” she explained. “Besides, loose pants is Korean, and we’re not as super thin as our Asian neighbors. Filipinas are petite and tend to be on the chunky side.”

So wear what suits your body shape and personality. Not what suits others. But don’t forget safety should you need to go out. Don't forget your face mask and sanitizer!

Yes, fashion and safety can be two sides of the same coin these days.

