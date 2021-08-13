WATCH: Fashion tips from COS, H&M’s UK brand now in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — London-based fashion brand COS opened its first store in the Philippines last June 25 at SM Aura Premier in Taguig City.

The store of the H&M-owned retail brand is located on the Upper Ground Floor of SM Aura Premier, housing collections for both men and women.

COS launched its Summer 2021 collection on their debut, inspired by the renewal of seasons.

COS stands for “Collection of Style," and one of its stylists, Ivy Santos, gave some tips on mixing and matching some of the pieces from the store.

“COS is basically about being chic – so the pieces that I will present to you are timeless, sustainable and premium,” Santos said in an exclusive video by Philstar.com.

The brand is committed to sourcing quality materials to protect the planet, through shifting to usage of repurposed materials in their clothes and packaging.

Fashion tips from COS stylist

1. Monochromatic outfits are timeless

Monochromatic outfits have been part of the trends for so long, especially in corporate fashion. Some local celebrities like Kathryn Bernardo, Bea Alonzo and Anne Curtis, among others, pulled off such.

It is achievable when you match pieces with different tones, from single-based hues.

Santos assembled some pieces that will bring out your inner Kathryn Bernardo: a nude color ribbed turtleneck top, paired with a tan flowy palazzo pants, and an apricot white jacket.

Necklace and a small armpit bag were added as the final pieces, for “it completes the whole outfit.”

2. You can never go wrong with black

Black goes well with almost all other colors. Audrey Hepburn made the black dress paired with pearl accessories famous, but COS’ stylist showed how you can be classy like Audrey, while still being trendy. Ivy paired a plain black dress with a gold necklace, instead of pearls.

“Don’t forget the accessories because it will complete the whole look,” Santos said.

3. You can be comfortable while being fashionable

Sometimes, your comfort is being sacrificed for the sake of looking good, or as Filipinos say, “tiis ganda."

But Santos proved that you can be comfortable and stylish at the same time by matching a plain beige shirt with black shorts, and she recommended adding a bucket hat, because “you don’t want to look basic."

4. Contrasting colors create a great pairing

The basic rule in matching outfit colors is “If you are in high contrast, wear high contrast – if you are low contrast, wear low contrast." Santos showed a simple contrasting outfit that is perfect for working men: dark blue polo with large pockets, paired with gray pants.

“You will look golden,” Ivy assured.

— Video by Efigenio Christopher Toledo IV