'Game of Thrones' backdrop: Glaiza De Castro stuns at wedding with Irish husband

MANILA, Philippines — Glaiza De Castro shared wedding photos from her oceanside nuptial ceremony with now-husband David Rainey in Ireland.

The singer-actress looked ethereal in her dreamy long-sleeved dress with floral sheer overlay, created by Filipina fashion designer Happy Andrada.

In an exclusive interview with Jessica Soho, the actress revealed that it's been four months since she tied the knot with David. Glaiza and David received a "Celtic blessing," a symbolic ritual where the hands of the newlyweds are tied together to mark their union.

The two got married in a picturesque seaside location in Northern Ireland, a few steps away from the castle that used to be the shoot location of hit series "Game of Thrones."

The actress took to Instagram to share about their plans to have another wedding ceremony in the Philippines, writing, "After we got married, some people were asking when we are going to announce it and I honestly thought wether to share it or not since we are also preparing for a wedding in the Philippines."

She added, "Naisip ko na kung i-she-share man namin ‘to, gusto rin namin i share yung naging kwento at proseso namin. Maraming salamat @km_jessica_soho for perfectly telling our story and @sparklegmaartistcenter for being part of this process."

"It wasn’t easy for us, much like every relationship. We all have our own pattern and design. Marriage isn’t our end goal, it’s just a part of what’s to come. As what @karenthecelebrant had stated: 'Love is a temporary madness, it erupts like volcanoes and then subsides. And when it subsides you have to make a decision. You have to work out whether your root was so entwined together that it is inconceivable that you should ever part. Because this is what love is'."

