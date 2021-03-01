How Glaiza De Castro found out that Irish boyfriend is 'the one'

MANILA, Philippines — Glaiza de Castro knows her Irish boyfriend is the one for her.

How did she know? She heeded the advice of her good friend and OC Records co-founder Chynna Ortaleza.

"Lagi kong natatandaan 'yung sinabi ni Chynna sa akin na kapag nandiyan na siya, mararamdaman mo lang siya. Hindi mo siya mae-explain. Mararamdaman mo lang. So ayun. Naramdaman ko siya," she recalled during a recent virtual presscon.

She and David got engaged last December after he proposed to her three days after she landed in Ireland for the holidays.

Though engaged, she revealed that they are taking things slowly.

"Hindi kami nagmamadaling magpakasal this year, or even next year. Gusto ko munang tapusin lahat ng kailangan namin tapusin sa work, sa business niya doon. Nasa planning stage pa lang kami. Nothing is definite as of the moment," she shared.

The actress also renewed her contract with her home network, GMA-7, last February 8. She is also set to star in the drama "Nagbabagang Luha," co-starring with Rayver Cruz.

"Mahilig kaming magbuo ng puzzles so nasa pagbuo kami ng puzzles ngayon. Pinagpla-planuhan namin kung ano 'yung magiging strategy namin. Actually, nagsta-start na rin kami mag-invest dito, sa Baler, actually. May pinapagawa din kami na cafe doon. Isa 'yun sa mga plans namin in the future na kapag nandito siya, 'yun 'yung aasikasuhin niya. Tapos I'm still trying to find my way there, kung ano 'yung pwede pero since nasimulan na namin through the MV (music video), 'yung mga pwede kong gawin doon, 'yun 'yung isa sa mga plano ko, kapag nandoon ako for a few months, hindi ako magtatagal doon ng taon," she shared.

She recently released her latest and first single under OC Records, "Bank Holiday," which has an MV (music video) shot entirely in Ireland while she was there.

She added that when she does go there, she would not stay for long because she could not stand the cold and short days come winter season.

Glaiza also revealed that she and David already talked about their future, including her next step after tying the knot. She candidly answered the question if she would let anything go after being married.

"I don't think meron akong ile-let go. I think naging klaro ako kay David about it kahit noong hindi pa siya nagpro-propose. Hindi ko kayang i-let go ang buhay ko. Kaya ko na i-welcome 'yung mundo niya. So, para sa min, hindi dapat i-compromise ng relationship namin kung ano 'yung gusto naming gawin sa buhay. Medyo mahirap lang kasi dalawang mundo, opposite countries, magkabilang side ng mundo, pero 'yun 'yung exciting about it," she shared.