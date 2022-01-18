



















































 
























Fashion and Beauty


Spider-Man wears Prada: Tom Holland is fashion brand's new campaign hero




Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 18, 2022 | 12:30pm
 





Spider-Man wears Prada: Tom Holland is fashion brand's new campaign hero
Tom Holland as seen in Prada's new campaign
Prada via Instagram




MANILA, Philippines — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” lead actor Tom Holland is the star of the Spring/Summer 2022 campaign of Italian fashion house Prada, as lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. 


Prada described the campaign as a showcase of “a figure world-renowned for his action hero roles… Holland here becomes an embodiment of today’s Prada man.”



Prada also released a video of Holland on its Instagram page, showing the British actor getting dressed, zipping up a red leather jacket, unbuttoning a nautical top, undressing, and ultimately putting on clothes again. Of course, the video has sent his fans into a near heart attack.


"OH MY GOD I AM OUT OF BREATH," a top commenter of the clip said of the post.


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Prada (@prada)







 


Last year, Holland stole the spotlight for reprising his role as Peter Parker. He also made his relationship with co-star, singer Zendaya, public in real life– much to the delight of their fans.


The actor is also reportedly going to do a cameo in the HBO Max hit show “Euphoria," opposite his girlfriend. 


RELATED: 'Don't Look Up' sets Netflix record for biggest week


 
















 



SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

















Philstar

























    

Recommended














 

 






































