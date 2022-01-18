Spider-Man wears Prada: Tom Holland is fashion brand's new campaign hero

Tom Holland as seen in Prada's new campaign

MANILA, Philippines — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” lead actor Tom Holland is the star of the Spring/Summer 2022 campaign of Italian fashion house Prada, as lensed by fashion photographer David Sims.

Prada described the campaign as a showcase of “a figure world-renowned for his action hero roles… Holland here becomes an embodiment of today’s Prada man.”

Prada also released a video of Holland on its Instagram page, showing the British actor getting dressed, zipping up a red leather jacket, unbuttoning a nautical top, undressing, and ultimately putting on clothes again. Of course, the video has sent his fans into a near heart attack.

"OH MY GOD I AM OUT OF BREATH," a top commenter of the clip said of the post.

Last year, Holland stole the spotlight for reprising his role as Peter Parker. He also made his relationship with co-star, singer Zendaya, public in real life– much to the delight of their fans.

The actor is also reportedly going to do a cameo in the HBO Max hit show “Euphoria," opposite his girlfriend.

