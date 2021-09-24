







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Fashion and Beauty

                        
Miss Universe Philippines 2021: National Costumes explained

                        

                        
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 24, 2021 | 1:17pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Miss Universe Philippines 2021: National Costumes explained
Clockwise: Cebu Province's Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Krizzaleen Mae Valencia of Davao Occidental, Makati City's Isabelle delos Santos and Masbate's Kirsten Danielle Delavin
MUPH via Facebook

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Clocking at six minutes and 52 seconds, including end credits, the Miss Universe Philippines national costume competition was over before one can appreciate, even scrutinize, the details of the fabulously created ensembles.



Harkening back to the beauty of the past, this year's theme centered on the Manila Carnival queens of yore. While the presentation was rather swift, I still salute the organization for coming up with a concept that was truly Filipino; and not stray into fantastical creations that do not, in anyway, reflect our glorious patrimony.



The candidates were presented by major regions, as well as a grouping of aspirants from the national capital region. Beautifully photographed, the ladies gracefully glided around the spacious confines of the Clark International Airport.



Luzon



 





Janela Joy Cuaton of Albay opened the Luzon delegation with an Ifugao-inspired ensemble with feathered fans from Jearson Demavivas.





 





Angeles City's Mirjan Hipolito looked like a real belle of the Kahirup Ball in a stylized mestiza dress and interesting crown from the team of Frederick Policarpio and Cholo Ayuyao.





 





Cavite's Victoria Velasquez Vincent wore an immaculate gossamer Filipiniana-inspjred ensemble with a noteworthy headpiece by Nat Manilag.





 





Isabela's Jan Louise Abejero was garbed in a chrome-colored terno with a plume fan by Roel Rosal.





 





Laguna's Leren Mae Bautista was dressed up by the formidable duo of Renee Salud and Chico Estiva. Her golden terno came with a layered ball headdress that mimicked the beehive coiffure that was so prevalent in the '60s and '70s.





 





Marinduque's Simone Nadine Bornilla looked like a sagala in a Maria Clara gown with plume fan by Oliver Tolentino.





 





Pangasinan's Maureen Christa Wroblewitz sizzled in a Louis Pangilinan stylized terno with an eye-catching crystal headdress that echoed her province's bangus industry.





 





And my winner for this group is Masbate's Kirsten Danielle Delavin who sparkled in Polly Lagyap's white terno decked with a Spanish fan and a lapay seagull headdress that spoke of her province's heritage and history. The seagulls of Brgy. Bantigue beautiful adorned her skirt, too!





Visayas





Returning aspirant Christelle Abello of Aklan beautifully opened the Visayas group with a multi-colored vaudeville-inspired mestiza dress with fuchsia opera gloves by Ryan Lopez.





 





Antique's Noelyn Rose Mabuhay Campos wore a floral-designed ensemble with a scepter by June Rei Occeña.





 





Cebu City's Beatrice Luigi Gomez is a vision in a teal-blue terno with book-leaf flounces on the hemline and sun headdress. The 'Bakunawa' concept ensemble was created by Axel Que.





 





Cebu Province's Steffi Rose Aberasturi is truly golden in a gilded terno and equally gilded collar and crown by Malayka Yamas.





 





Iloilo City's Kheshapornam Ramachandran tried a different route wearing a tribal-inspired outfit by Alfie Desamparado.





 





And my winner for this group is Negros Oriental's Grace Charmaine Banua Vendiola who is every inch a carnival queen in a terno created by Gerry Fernandez, with a fabulous shellcape and crown by Marc Calumpang and Tingting Delfin.





Mindanao



 





Megan Roa Digal of Bukidnon opened the region's presentation in a Maria Clara dress with a pleated train by Boogie Musni Rivera.





 





Cagayan de Oro's Vincy Labadan Vacalares is resplendent in a mestiza dress with an interesting headdress and fan detailing by Jiejie Aisa.





 





Davao del Sur's Jedidah Hefervez Korinihona channeled her queenly vibe into a panuelo-decked ensemble by Nina Ricci Geffe.





 





Misamis Oriental's Chella Grace Falconer wears Jiejie Aisa's second creation featuring an ingenious collar detail.





 





Siargao Island's Michelle Angela Navarro Okol wears Eva Martinez Havel's creation with its eye-catching headdress.





 





And my winner for this group is Krizzaleen Mae Valencia of Davao Occidental in a vinta-inspired ensemble by Silverio Anglacer. Her veiled headdress, culled from Portuguese and Morrocan influences, speaks of her Moslem faith and ancestry.





National Capital Region



 





Makati City's Isabelle delos Santos is decked in a beribboned terno ensemble with a peacock plume fan by Oz Go.





 





Mandaluyong City's Maria Corazon Abalos was garbed in a multi-colored Maria Clara dress accentuated by a collar and headrests by Joji Aguilar.





 





Manila City's Izabella Jasmine Umali looked picture-perfect in a chino-collared terno with a curios-looking hand lamp by June Pugat.





 





Parañaque City's Maria Ingrid Teresita Santamaria was wrapped in a metallic terno with bead fringes and an oversized collar by Rajo Laurel.





 





Pasig City's Princess Khrista Singh was dressed in a trumpet-skirted layered terno with a beautifully-executed collar and fan details by Armand Marco.





 





Taguig City's Katrina Jayne Dimaranan is a modern-day sagala in a lilac and amethyst shoulder-baring ensemble with a purple-colored paeneta as headpiece by Val Taguba.





 





And my winner for this group is San Juan City's Rousanne Marie Bernos in an ensemble that, at first glance, is a period piece but, when the outer layers are removed, alters as a modern tribal get-up created by costume meister Edwin Uy.





 



MUPH artistic director Jonas Gaffud, in a social media post via @jonasempire.ph, wrote: "It was meant to be that we were able to do our shoots at the Hilton in Clark. Since we were not yet allowed to convene in arenas or big venues, I just wanted to shoot the preliminary competition on a long runway. The Clark International Airport is really the best option. Excited for all pageant fans to witness a different take on the swimsuit, evening gown, and national costume preliminaries. We can't wait to show it to you."



Catch the interview preliminary tonight on the KTX.ph platform. — Photos from Miss Universe Philippines via Facebook



RELATED: Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates showcase national costumes


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates showcase national costumes
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
18 hours ago

                              
                              
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates showcase national costumes


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates showcased their national costumes earlier today. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maris Racal turns 24 with 'wet and wild' photoshoot
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
22 hours ago

                              
                              
Maris Racal turns 24 with 'wet and wild' photoshoot


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Maris Racal went wet and wild for her photoshoot celebrating her 24th birthday. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Of Balanghai and Galleons' at Sm Cinema drive-in
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
'Of Balanghai and Galleons' at Sm Cinema drive-in


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Interesting subjects history, music, dance and heritage were depicted at the recent virtual dance concert titled “Of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Television's best bring glamour to Emmy Awards 2021 red carpet
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
Television's best bring glamour to Emmy Awards 2021 red carpet


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Television's A-list returned to the red carpet in high style for the Emmys on Sunday -- a more traditional display of sartorial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hair fall is a huge pandemic problem here's what you can do...
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Hair fall is a huge pandemic problem here's what you can do...


                              

                                                                  By Therese Jamora-Garceau |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Break the hair fall: Kérastase’s Genesis line of shampoo, conditioner, scalp serum and anti-hair fall blow-drying...

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Onitsuka tiger takes you to the Himalayas
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Onitsuka tiger takes you to the Himalayas


                              

                                                                  By Maurice Arcache |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Onitsuka Tiger launches its autumn/winter 2021 collection, palanggas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Fashion and Beauty
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with