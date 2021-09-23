







































































 




   

   









Fashion and Beauty

                        
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates showcase national costumes

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 8:10pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
MUPH 2021 candidates Kisses Delavin (left) and Maureen Wroblewitz in their national costumes
Screengrab from Empire PH YouTube channel

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates showcased their national costumes earlier today. 



In Empire Philippines' YouTube channel, the 28 hopefuls showed their glamorous costumes to the tune of BGYO's "Kulay." 



“Be in awe of Filipino artistry — fashion design, architecture, and music — in this year's National Costume Competition,” Empire PH described the video. 



The pageant’s frontrunner Masbate’s Kisses Delavin looks like an angel in disguise in her all-white national costume. 



 






 



Likewise, another frontrunner, Miss Pangasinan Maureen Wroblewitz's costume, was inspired by the province's main product “bangus,” according to designer Louis Pangilinan. 



“Nestled by the sea and traversed by seven rivers, this National Costume was designed to represent the hardworking fish traders of the Province that thrives amidst the Pandemic,” he wrote on Instagram. 



 










 



“The elaborated ensemble was executed in an all-silver avant-garde modern Filipiñana style that includes scale-like headdress, fish fin-structured train, and silver tassel that exhibits the seven rivers of Dagupan City. The silver beads, crystals, and sequins were hand-embellished as a representation of the rich and fine salt beds of the Province where it was derived and owed — “panag asinan” — where salt is made,” he added. 



RELATED: Kisses Delavin wins Miss Universe Philippines 2021 shopping challenge; voting extended


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

