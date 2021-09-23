Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates showcase national costumes

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidates showcased their national costumes earlier today.

In Empire Philippines' YouTube channel, the 28 hopefuls showed their glamorous costumes to the tune of BGYO's "Kulay."

“Be in awe of Filipino artistry — fashion design, architecture, and music — in this year's National Costume Competition,” Empire PH described the video.

The pageant’s frontrunner Masbate’s Kisses Delavin looks like an angel in disguise in her all-white national costume.

Likewise, another frontrunner, Miss Pangasinan Maureen Wroblewitz's costume, was inspired by the province's main product “bangus,” according to designer Louis Pangilinan.

“Nestled by the sea and traversed by seven rivers, this National Costume was designed to represent the hardworking fish traders of the Province that thrives amidst the Pandemic,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The elaborated ensemble was executed in an all-silver avant-garde modern Filipiñana style that includes scale-like headdress, fish fin-structured train, and silver tassel that exhibits the seven rivers of Dagupan City. The silver beads, crystals, and sequins were hand-embellished as a representation of the rich and fine salt beds of the Province where it was derived and owed — “panag asinan” — where salt is made,” he added.

