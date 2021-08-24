'Buwan ng Wika': Bayong bags that make a statement

MANILA, Philippines — Bayong bags are back in fashion but with a modern touch!

Hand-painted bags are not new to the people who admire Heart Evangelista, because she started hand-painting bags after she covered the stain of one of her luxurious bags with her own art.

Meanwhile, there are some online local shops that are selling hand-painted bags – bayong bags.

Where to cop hand-painted bayong bag shops?

1. Bayong Kultura - @bayongkultura

Carla Abellana holding her dog, and hand-painted bayong bag via Bayong Kultura

Bayong Kultura (BK) is the “home of local handcrafted and hand painted bayong bags” as stated on their website.

BK derived its name from Kapampangan word “bayu," which means “new” in English.

It offers plain and hand-painted bayong and other native bags that are owned by some of the local celebrities like Carla Abellana, Ruffa Gutierrez and Janine Tugonon.

BK also features PVC bayong bags that are safe to use in any weather condition, and should you experience the stain incident that happened to Heart, you will be able to fix it by just a wipe.

2. Bayong Republic OFFICIAL - @bayongrepublicofficial

PVC bayong bag via Bayong Kultura

The rise of the Bayong Republic was rooted from the owner’s love for native bags.

The brand’s goal is to provide sustainable livelihood to weavers, workers, and artists and to promote “Gawang Pinoy” across the globe.

3. The Official Bayongciaga - @bayongciaga

Bayong belt bag via Bayongciaga

Sandara Park went viral after she posted a photo carrying a bag that Filipinos usually use when they shop in Divisoria, and she referred to it as “Bayongciaga bag” last 2017.

But do not be confused as there is a Bayongciaga online shop that offers hand-painted bayong bags and not replicas of Balenciaga collections.

It produces handcrafted native bags for both men and women in different forms, styles and sizes.

4. Hiraya at Sinag - @hiraya.at.sinag

Handpainted bayong bag with twilly via Hiraya at Sinag

If you are on a tight budget, you can have a fashionable bayong bag from Hiraya at Sinag for a low price.

The bags are made to order, and they may come with twilly scraves or "twillies."

Apart from bayong bags, it also features wallets and sandals that are handmade by local weavers.

5. Bayong Shop Manila - @bayong_shop_manila

Bayong Shop Manila can turn your photo into painting on your bayong bags.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo and actresses Barbie Forteza and Lara Quigaman are among the celebrities who own a hand-painted bayong bag from Bayong Shop Manila.

Hand-painted bayong bags support the livelihood of local weavers and artists, and the bags are in good quality because they made it with passion and they understand their crafts.

“For me, it is important kung bibili ka, bilhin mon a yung quality,” Heart said. “It is the same with property – ‘wag ka na kung saan-saan pumunta. Kumuha na ng isa basta solid parang ‘ganun.”

