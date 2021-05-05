WATCH: Is fashion an investment? Heart Evangelista weighs in

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista had an advice for people who want to invest in fashion.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Heart said that it is important for people to buy for quality.

“You know in fashion, I understand, well of course because it's what I do, I love dressing up and changing it up. But for me, it’s always important na kung bibili ka, bilin mo na 'yung may quality,” Heart said.

“I believed in befitting your clothes. So kung hindi siya quality at ilang beses mo lang siyang magagamit, it's also taking care of your clothes,” she added.

Heart compared clothes to property, saying that people should invest for the best.

“So ayon, it's the same with property. Huwag ka nang kung saan-saan pumunta, kumuha ka ng isa pero solid. Parang ganon,” she said.

RELATED: China Rich Girlfriend? Heart Evangelista on new Hollywood movie

Heart Evangelista believes being 'influencers' not downgrade for celebrities