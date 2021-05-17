THE BUDGETARIAN
$5M crown and more: Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza will take home these prizes
The Mouawad Miss Universe Power of Unity Crown
Mouawad via Instagram

$5M crown and more: Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza will take home these prizes

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 2:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mexico’s Andrea Meza was crowned as the Miss Universe 2020 queen and that means she will be wearing the $5-million (around P253 million) Mouwad Miss Universe Power of Unity Crown. 

According to a statement released to the media by the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), Mouwad Miss Universe Power of Unity Crown is crafted with 18-karat gold and more than a thousand diamonds. 

“Taking its inspiration from the universal themes of nature, strength, beauty, femininity and fairness, the Mouawad Miss Universe Power of Unity Crown is crafted from 18-karat gold and handset with more than 1,725 white diamonds and 3 golden canary diamonds,” MUO said.  

“These hundreds of diamonds are set in intricate interplays of motifs of petals, leaves and vines, representing communities across the seven continents whose bonds unite them in the same purpose of empowering one another. The crown’s centerpiece, a shield cut golden canary diamond weighing a magnificent 62.83ct, and its harmony with the diamonds surrounding it, inspires the crown’s name, the Power of Unity,” it added.  

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MOUAWAD (@mouawad)

 

Mouawad co-guardian Pascal Mouawad said it is inspiring to see the crown on Andrea as she will embody unity around the world. 

“It is inspiring to see the Mouawad Miss Universe Power of Unity Crown begin a new chapter with a new reigning Miss Universe. We look forward to seeing its powerful message of beauty, unity and being a force for good be embodied and carried forward by Andrea,” Mouawad said.

Apart from the crown, reports said that Andrea will reportedly receive the following:

  • a six-figure salary
  • a one-year all-expense stay at the Miss Universe apartment in New York
  • one-year supply of clothes, makeup, skincare and more from the pageant's sponsors like Sherri Hill, Invisi Smart, Jojo Bragais, Ema Savahl Couture and O Skincare & Med Spa
  • seven-day cruise aboard Carnival Cruise Line's new ship, Mardi Gras
  • year-round free dental services, health consultations, gym membership and other personal care services
  • all-year modeling portfolio helmed by the pageant's stylists and phtographers 

