Miss Universe Israel goes viral for face mask outfit; Rabiya Mateo lauded for public speaking power
Miss Universe 2020 Tehila Levi was in the ABC-7 news broadcast, that was posted on the YouTube channel, for wearing a design made up of 300 face masks of black and white.
ABC7 via YouTube, screenshot

Miss Universe Israel goes viral for face mask outfit; Rabiya Mateo lauded for public speaking power

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 11:29am

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo more than made up for non-inclusion in two previous videos - "Happy Earth Day!" and "Making an Impact with Covid - with a fairly extensive exposure in the recently posted compilation clip, "What Ambition Means to Me," posted on the Miss Universe site.

"I used to think that success is achieving my own personal goals. But, as I age, I realize that success is best experienced when shared," stated the Philippine delegate on her first appearance in the compilation video.

The exposure, which was much talked about, was overwhelmingly received by fans and supporters worldwide. It also coincided with Rabiya's continuing style book of OOTD (outfits of the day) posts on social media.

Look No. 7 featured her in a hot pink bustier with a cummerbund detail from Nono Palmos. The ensemble paired perfectly with honeycomb mother-of-pearl diamond earrings by LVNA and custom made open toe metallic stilettos from Shoepatos.

"I'm a very ambitious person, I must say. I love to dream big," continued Rabiya on her second appearance, toward the end of the video.

Look No. 8 showed Rabiya in a cerulean origami-inspired asymmetrical mini-dress by Ushi Sato. The tastefully pleated creation was worn with an eye-catching earpiece of pearls and diamonds, and gladiator heels as footwear.

On the other hand, Look No. 9 featured her in a sunshiny mid-length fitted dress with contrasting ruches and side drape by Martin Bautista. She wore the creation with sparkling diamond bangles and open toe, heeled pumps.

 

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo's Looks 7, 8 and 9.
Rabiya Mateo's Instagram stories, screenshots

 

Netizens pointed out that the style book has given Filipino designers a global audience through its online exposure.

In the matter of statements through wardrobe, Miss Universe 2020 Tehila Levi was in the ABC-7 news broadcast, that was posted on the YouTube channel, for wearing a design made up of 300 face masks of black and white. The creators of the costume said that the ensemble screams, "We are here and hope for a better tomorrow."

 

 

It's three days to registration day at the Seminole Hard Rock & Casino Guitar Hotel. In the next few days, Hollywood in Florida will be a-buzz with the candidates' presence. Stay tuned for more updates in the remaining fortnight to the crowning moment. — Video from ABC7 via YouTube

