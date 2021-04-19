100 Filipino designers go on 'bayanihan' for Rabiya Mateo's Miss Universe 2020 looks

THE BUDGETARIAN
100 Filipino designers go on 'bayanihan'Â for Rabiya Mateo's Miss Universe 2020 looks
From left: Rabiya in a Marc Rancy creation; the Miss Universe bet in a Mara Chua outfit.
Seven Barretto of Studio Seven; @sorianostudionsmnl, @donhenrique, @dyanbugay via Instagram

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - April 19, 2021 - 8:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — News of other candidates' massive number of wardrobe to be brought into the Miss Universe 2020 competition - like Chile with allegedly 70, Thailand with 150, and Vietnam with 200 - makes one wonder how often they'll go for an outfit change in the 10-day schedule - not to mention air travel baggage restrictions.

In contrast, 100 Filipino designers reportedly collaborated in a "bayanihan" effort for Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo's style book - a series of OOTDs (outfits of the day) to be posted intermittently until pageant day.

Her Day 3 outfit featured a rose pink sheath with bell sleeves from Veejay Floresca. The hanbok sleeve-inspired ensemble was worn with floral-designed earrings from Christopher Munar and an artisanal minaudiere from Vesti's "Liwayway series."

"I know for most of the fans, you want to have 'pasabog' everyday - to be always at your best! Well, I do understand as I myself was a fan back then. But now, you really need to contain your energy and to put that at the right place. Sa scored competitions, in scored events, just pour your heart out, just excel and you will do well. Again, having the right mindset will separate you from the rest," shared Rabiya.

 

 

 

Day 4 saw her in a duo-toned cerulean Marc Rancy creation inspired by Filipino mythology, photographed against the backdrop of LA's Hollywood Hills. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MARC RANCY (@marcrancy)

 

Mayari is the lunar deity of the Kapampangan folklore who rules the night, is a guardian of the hearts, war, strength, equality and the moon. As the daughter of Bathala, Mayari is the goddess of strength and revolution.

"The silhouette is a modern and sensual tale of a gladiator, with the exposed corsetry as an armor. Rabiya exudes all the qualities of Mayari - her beauty is magnified because of her strong will to overcome life's obstacles with unyielding finesse," observed Rancy.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MARC RANCY (@marcrancy)

 

When asked to complete the phrase "I am Rabiya Mateo and I am . . .", she quickly said, "I am Rabiya Mateo and I am your next Miss Universe," to the cheers and applause of those present during the online discourse that was recorded in Olivia Quido's Facebook Live post.

She also implored her followers not to reply to bashers, "I know it's hard to do but let's be the better persons. I want you to remember me as the Miss Universe Philippines with the purest intentions."

Rabiya's latest posted photo featured her in Mara Chua's red leather take of the Grecian toga that was styled by Mikee Andrei. The "glamazon" creation was likened by some citizens to Wonder Woman, while others likened her to the Roman goddess Athena.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rabiya Mateo (@rabiyamateo)

