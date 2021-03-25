Who wore what: Miss Grand International 2020 national costume showstoppers

MANILA, Philippines — The heat is truly on, and the temperature escalated to fever pitch as the 63 official candidates of the Miss Grand International 2020 rocked the stage in their respective national costumes.

Miss Grand Philippines 2020 Samantha Bernardo sizzled in her "Golden Lawin" ensemble. Sam wore the gilded mythical creation of Patrick Isorena to perfection. The other ladies who also wore winged ensembles were Argentina, Belarus, Colombia, Ireland, Ecuador, Iran, Mexico, Panama and Wales.

Other standouts in the costume parade were Thailand's river peddler get-up, Guatemala's temple-inspired structure, Laos' ornate fighting fish design, as well as Spain's flamenco outfit, and Korea's fabulous hanbok finery.

The other girls who went on wearing traditional outfits were Bolivia, Bulgaria, China, India, Crimea, Russia, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Puerto Rico, Nepal and Sweden. Those who noticeably made use of props were Cambodia, Chile, Indonesia, Venezuela and Vietnam. While those who sported capes were Canada, France, Italy, Scotland, Malaysia and Nicaragua.

The candidates who employed dance routines into their presentation were Albania, Bashkortostan, Brazil, El Salvador, Kenya, Kosovo, Nigeria, Peru, Poland and USA. Those that lent a picaresque vibe were Costa Rica's masked creation, England's millennium eye ensemble and Japan's manga-inspired outfit.

The remaining candidates, who simply wore festival-inspired creations, were Cuba, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Iran, Jamaica, South Africa, Uruguay, Mauritius, Netherlands, Paraguay and Portugal.

Hosted by Arthit Mekakard, the one-hour extravaganza was beamed live to a virtual audience via Grand TV's Youtube channel and its Facebook Live coverage from the Show DC Hall in Bangkok yesterday. Stay tuned for the preliminary updates coming very soon.

