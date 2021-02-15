THE BUDGETARIAN
Song Hye-Kyo named 1st Korean ambassador of Italyâ€™s Fendi
South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo
Song Hye-Kyo via Instagram

Song Hye-Kyo named 1st Korean ambassador of Italy’s Fendi

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2021 - 6:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Italian luxury fashion brand Fendi announced South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo as their first-ever official Korean ambassador.

The K-drama star-turned-cover girl on Monday posted photos of herself showcasing Fendi items.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122)

 

Harper's Bazaar Korea, in collaboration with the Italian fashion house, similarly posted their own photos of the actress from their March issue.

Hye Kyo was seen wearing Fendi's Spring 2021 collection themed "Reflection."

 

 

“When working with good directors and actors abroad, it looks gorgeous on the outside, but it was not easy to get into their culture with poor language skills. However, I think that I have come my way well because it wasn't always because someone pushed me to do it, and in the end I have done the works I want to do,” the actress was quoted as saying in Korean in Harper's Bazaar Korea.

She is known for starring in “Descendants of the Sun,” which became a domestic and international hit that even set viewership records.

“Nevertheless, it is still lacking. The more you act, the more difficult it is. As I get older, I take on a role that contains time, and I know that the expectation on me increases. Vaguely, acting seemed to be easier after my 30s, but I think I was more comfortable then. It gets harder and harder, and there is still a long way to go.”

