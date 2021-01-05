KOREAN WAVE
Song Hye-Kyo reunites with 'Descendants of the Sun' writer for lead role
South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo
Song Hye-Kyo via Instagram
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 2:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo is collaborating once more with "Descendants of the Sun" screenwriter Kim Eun-Sook for an upcoming K-drama.

"Screenwriter Kim Eun-Sook is preparing a drama that will begin filming in the second half of the year. It will be broadcast as early as the end of the year or as late as the first half of next year,” an industry source said, as reported by Korean media.

“Song Hye Kyo was selected as the protagonist.”

The actress in 2016 starred in “Descendants of the Sun,” which became a domestic and international hit that even set viewership records.

Included in the screenwriter’s repertoire, meanwhile, are popular K-dramas like "Lovers in Paris" (2004), "Secret Garden" (2010), "The Heirs" (2013), "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016-2017), "Mr. Sunshine" (2018) and "The King: Eternal Monarch" (2020).

Adding to audiences’ expectations is the project’s director, Ahn Gil-Ho, known for helming series like "Memories of the Alhambra" (2018) and "Record of Youth" (2020).

The director is reportedly working on casting before filming starts later this year.

