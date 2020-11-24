Paolo Ballesteros recreates 'Suman,' designs new costume for Binibining Pilipinas bet

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Paolo Ballesteros designed the national costume for a Binibining Pilipinas 2020 candidate.

The "Eat Bulaga" host was the man behind the "Higantes Queen" costume of Honey Cartasano, representative of Rizal at this year's pageant.

According to Paolo, his design is "an interpretation of the traditional Maria Clara costume inspired by the giants of Angono's Higantes festival."

"The material used is traditional piña highlighting its remarkable characteristic, the fibrosity. As she turns around, Maria Clara is transformed into a bright, colorful and towering Higantes we see during the annual parade. A unique piece, emblematic of Rizal's rich culture," he added.

Honey thanked Paolo for designing her national costume.

"For now I just wanted to thank the person behind my national costume @pochoy29 Thank you so much for the opportunity to wear another masterpiece showcasing one of our province's big and colorful festival," she said.

It can be recalled that last year, the comedian and TV host also designed Cartasano's viral national costume inspired by Antipolo's "suman" or sticky rice snack.

Recently, Paolo, who is also Honey's creative director, reintroduced the suman costume as long gown.