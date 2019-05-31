MOTHER'S DAY
Binibining Pilipinas 2019 candidate Honey Grace Cartasano in a national costume designed by actor Paolo Ballesteros
Instagram/Paolo Ballesteros
Paolo Ballesteros designs ‘suman’-inspired national costume for Binibining Pilipinas candidate
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 3:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Paolo Ballesteros has been world-renowned for his makeup transformations inspired by other celebrities, including beauty queens like Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (he called his version ‘Cartolinang Gray’) and “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot.

But from makeup transformation, the comedian and TV host now dabbles in costume design as he recently curated the national costume of Binibining Pilipinas 2019 candidate Honey Grace Cartasano.

Cartasano represents Rizal province in the competition. Since she hails from Antipolo, a city in Rizal, her costume was inspired by “suman” or sweet sticky rice wrapped in yellow banana leaves, a popular Antipolo delicacy that locals usually enjoy after hearing mass at the city’s famed Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage Cathedral.

“Thank you so much to the genius man behind my Suman Inspired National Costume, @pochoy_29 ! And also for being so considerate because you made sure that we'll share ideas and peg for the NatCos,” Honey Grace said on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you so much to the genius man behind my Suman Inspired National Costume, @pochoy_29 ! And also for being so considerate because you made sure that we'll share ideas and peg for the NatCos. You made sure that I want the design. I'm happy and it is FOR ME! ???? Naalala ko sketch palang binigay mo pero sobrang namangha na kami hehe. I'm GRATEFUL to you! Love you, mamwa! Penge talent! ???????? To @paoloandrewgalang thank you sa pag-asikaso lagi especially during an hour before the competition alam mo na yun! Haha Direk Richard Gavin Gustilo Justin Alcazar Jaydee Leonardo-Tapas RV Joy Clarice Erlano salamat sa laging pag supporta isang daang pursyento! Lima lang baon kong support kahapon pero para kayong isang libong tao sa pag cheer ???????? To everyone who appreciated my National Costume last night MARAMING SALAMAT! It's our reward knowing that you loved it! ???? See you all on June 9 for our Coronation Night! #BinibiniRizal #SumanNationalCostume #BinibiningPilipinas2019 P. S yellow heart emoji muna tayo mga Rizaleños and Honeybies ????????????

A post shared by Honey Grace ???? (@honeycartasano) on

“You made sure that I want the design. I'm happy and it is FOR ME! ???? Naalala ko sketch palang binigay mo pero sobrang namangha na kami hehe. I'm GRATEFUL to you! Love you, mamwa! Penge talent!”

Although Honey Grace failed to make it to the top 10 best in national costume, her Ballesteros-designed outfit reaped praises after she paraded it during the national costume fashion show in New Frontier Theater last Wednesday.

“Ang ganda (It’s beautiful),” said one comment on Honey Grace's Instagram.

“Labeet!” said another.

RELATED: WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas 2019 National Costume fashion show

According to her Binibining Pilipinas profile, Honey Grace “was once an out-of-school youth and had to work different jobs to finance her own education. Now that she is close to getting her own degree, she wants to be an inspiration to the youth who face a similar situation.”

For her Binibini sisters, however, Cartasano is also a lookalike of actress Angel Locsin.

“Sana po makilala ko s’ya (I hope to meet Angel),” Cartasano told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview before she accepted the challenge to shout “Darna” like Angel.

RELATED: WATCH: Angel Locsin Binibining Pilipinas lookalike does Darna moves

Honey Grace is among the 40 finalists competing for this year’s Binibining Pilipinas coronation night to be held on June 9 at the Araneta Coliseum.

BINIBINING PILIPINAS QUEENS NATIONAL COSTUME PAOLO BALLESTEROS
