ABS-CBN launches face mask collection
Avid "Momshies," "Madlang People," and "ASAP-Kapamilyas" can show their love for Kapamilya shows and their loved ones with the official face masks of “Magandang Buhay,” “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP Natin ‘To.” 
ABS-CBN/Released
ABS-CBN launches face mask collection
(Philstar.com) - November 5, 2020 - 11:55am

MANILA, Philippines — Embattled media network ABS-CBN recently launched its new collection of face masks inspired by its shows.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com today, the network announced its new venture: neoprene face masks customized with vibrant and colorful designs that match the happy vibe of the three well-loved ABS-CBN programs.

Avid "Momshies," "Madlang People," and "ASAP-Kapamilyas" can show their love for Kapamilya shows and their loved ones with the official face masks of “Magandang Buhay,” “It’s Showtime” and “ASAP Natin ‘To.” 

The masks are made of washable and stretchable fabric with a pocket inside for inserts. 

The licensed face masks are available via personalized gift shop InstaMUG’s email instamug.orders@gmail.com for P120 a piece.  

It can be recalled that last Apri, the cast of ABS-CBN teleseryes “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “Love Thy Woman,” “24/7” and “Ang Lihim ni Ligaya” reminded Filipinos to protect themselves by covering their faces if they need to go out in public and buy essential items amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

RELATED: WATCH: Don’t use face masks with valves!

