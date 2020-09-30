Leviâ€™sÂ® launches new line of reusable face masks

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Levi's® launches new line of reusable face masks
The Levi’s® face masks were created to serve the needs of the public as we adapt to this new reality.
Photo Release
Levi’s® launches new line of reusable face masks
(Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 12:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — As we navigate through our current day-to-day, protection comes as a top priority. Given this, the demand for face mask options has soared in recent months to protect ourselves and our families.

Committed to providing this, Levi’s® explored what else it could do.

Introducing the Levi’s® face masks, which are reusable mask sets that was built with comfort and fit in mind. It is made of 100% cotton that’s closest to the construction of Levi’s® bandanas, engineered to contour your face, and most importantly, is lightweight, breathable, and comfortable.

The Levi’s® face masks were created to serve the needs of the public as we adapt to this new reality.

The brand chose its classic bandana print since it is an iconic Levi’s® piece and with its reversible feature, get the flexibility of donning it on either the printed side or solid color out.

The design is a simple and versatile solution—easy to wear, with an authentic Levi’s look and feel.

Though the masks aren’t for medical use, it is ergonomically designed for optimized airflow and fit to make them as effective and comfortable as possible to wear at all times when out and about.

It even features the signature Levi’s® red tab to give the wearer a simple and intuitive indication of which side is up.

The face masks come in two sizes; small and large. Each set retails for P699.50 for a set of three, so you definitely get your money’s worth.

Please note that Levi’s® face masks are non-medical, reusable face covering that are not FDA-approved as medical devices and are not certified personal protective equipment (PPE). Please continue practicing social distancing, washing hands, and refraining from touching the face.

 

Check out https://www.levi.com.ph/facemask to learn more about our Levi’s® face masks. For more news and updates, follow @levis_ph on Instagram and @levis.philippines on Facebook.

