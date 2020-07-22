Uniqlo, right in the palm of your hand

Now you can shop Uniqlo’s vast selection of over 12,000 styles right from the palm of your hand, as the Japanese global apparel retailer officially launched its online store, Uniqlo.com, on July 16.

“We are pleased to announce that everyone can now shop their favorite LifeWear pieces on Uniqlo’s mobile app and website,” says Masayoshi Nakamura, COO of Uniqlo Philippines. “The launch of the Uniqlo Online Store stems from the brand’s commitment to make LifeWear clothing more accessible to our customers nationwide. Our mission has always been about improving the lives of everyone through high-quality clothing, an outstanding level of service, and a unique shopping experience. We are deeply excited for our customers to enjoy the online store for themselves.”

Easy to wear: Uniqlo EZ ankle pants for men

At the digital launch, Uniqlo brand ambassador Pia Wurtzbach said, “Though I just really love shopping at the Uniqlo stores all over the metro, the Uniqlo online store is the perfect shopping destination because all of your favorite stores are actually here right in the palm of your hand.”

Features include Extended Sizing (LifeWear items available in XS to 3XL sizes), Search for Stock (using the scan feature exclusive to the mobile app, customers can scan the barcode found on the item’s tag to see product availability online and in other stores), Pay In Store (the option to shop for your items online and pay for it in the store using credit or debit cards), and Click & Collect (the option to either receive your purchases through home delivery or collect it in-store).

At the launch, Uniqlo invited celebrity style experts Bea Constantino and Pam Quiñones to put together looks suited to the new normal.

Constantino came up with casual ensembles that were comfy from the inside out, starting with Uniqlo’s wireless T-shirt bras, to the small, colorful cross-body bags perfect for toting essentials like hand sanitizer. One outfit she called “The Green Look” consisted of a white Uniqlo U crewneck T-shirt and military-green cotton drawstring pants. “The overall look is so relaxed and comfortable,” Constantino said.

Simply chic: Mercerized cotton SS long dress from Uniqlo

Quiñones recommended Uniqlo’s new Blocktech parkas for the current rainy season designed for men and women on the go. “It’s perfect because it’s really all-weather, and at the same time it’s very comfortable,” she said. “I just love how it’s structured but not stiff, wrinkle-free, and saves you from steaming or ironing. You stay fresh, and you’re protected from all the elements throughout the day.”

Personally on my mobile app I went for Uniqlo’s special offerings: the women’s reversible parka (on sale for P1,490 from P1,990), EZY ankle pants (down to P1,290 from P1,490), and mercerized cotton dress (P790 from P990). With Uniqlo’s handy size charts, I had no trouble picking out my size, and relished the fact I didn’t have to wait in line for a fitting room.

I paid by credit card on the app and chose to have my items delivered to my home. My Uniqlo goodies arrived in two days. It was such an easy, convenient and enjoyable experience I plan to do it again real soon.

So handy and convenient: You can shop for Uniqlo’s vast selection of over 12,000 styles at online store Uniqlo.com or on the Uniqlo mobile app.

For more information, visit Uniqlo.com, follow their social media accounts — Facebook (facebook.com/uniqlo.ph), Twitter (twitter.com/uniqloph) and Instagram (Instagram.com/uniqlophofficial) — and download the Uniqlo mobile app. Special offers on LifeWear pieces, both in store and online, are available until today, July 22.

