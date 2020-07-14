Heart Evangelista launches own home decor, air purifier lines

MANILA, Philippines — After collaborating with different brands for clothing, makeup, jewelry and bags, Kapuso star Heart Evangelista revealed that her artworks will now appear on wearable air purifiers that are now available online.

In her Instagram account, Heart posted a photo of her wearing one to announce the new line.

"Introducing you all to our Love Marie Air Purifier, featuring my paintings of course! Check out @essentialsmnl__ to get your own!," Heart wrote.

Wearable air purifiers are small gadgets worn around the neck which emit negative ions that supposedly push away airborne germs, bacteria, toxins, dirt, microbes and viruses.

Likewise, Heart posted photos of her in Sorsogon to announce her new home decor line featuring handcrafted products from the province.

"So happy with how my little project turned out. And of course, I made sure to utilize Sorsogon's treasures so our pili curtains are just cherry on top," she said.

She continues to collaborate with the province's artisans to design curtains, placemats, coasters, bags and other fashion and home accessories made from indigenous materials like pili nuts.

In the past, the actress collaborated with L'Oreal Paris for a lipstick collection, with Kamiseta for a fashion collection, and with Royal Gem for a jewelry line, among others.

