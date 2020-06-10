COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Heart Evangelista sells painting to donate tablets for poor kids
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2020 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista sold her artwork to buy tablets for unfortunate students to equip them for online learning this school year. 

In her Twitter account, Heart posted a photo of her painting and the boxes of the purchased tablets. 

 

"My struggles in life are unknown to many but art, fashion and expressing myself has always helped me cope with my not so fairytale life," Heart wrote in the caption. 

"The time, hard work and love that I put out in this artwork was well worth it as the proceeds have allowed me to purchase 550 tablets for angels," she added. 

Heart is now back to being busy in her showbiz career as she also posted about a jam-packed working schedule.

"Back to work . 1- ad shoot 2- taping 3- recording 4-interview 5- fb LIVE . Kayod," she said.

Last week, Heart announced that se will be giving tablets to students who do not have access to online learning. 

"I heard having a tablet or computer is a requirement for online classes so I will do the best I can. I’m sorry I can’t help everyone but I will try to help as much as I can," she wrote.

Physical classes have been discouraged to avoid exposing students and teachers to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 

