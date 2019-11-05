WATCH: Raymond Gutierrez, Liz Uy launched as makeup brand's first Filipino ambassadors

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Raymond Gutierrez and celebrity stylist Liz Uy have been recently named as international cosmetics label Nars' first Filipino ambassadors.

Raymond is also the brand's first male celebrity endorser.

The brand's officials told the media on Monday that they chose Raymond and Liz for embodying the brand's philosophy of being bold and audacious.

"Beyond proud to share that I’m the first male brand ambassador for NARS (@narsissist) and along with @lizzzuy the first from the Philippines. To be the face of an international makeup brand is an honor I never expected to be a part of," Raymond said on Instagram.

"Makeup is a tool that allows you to express yourself, whoever you may be. I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent a brand that’s always been unafraid to bend the rules, and this bold step forward for the beauty community."

Raymond said that as a makeup ambassador, he hopes to urge more men to use cosmetics. According to him, he started appreciating makeup by using powder, foundation and concealer for hiding blemishes.

Liz, on the other hand, hopes to encourage more women, especially young moms like her, to experiment more in using bold makeup such as the brand's glittery Studio 54 collection.

"Together with my BOLD @narsissist ambassador @mond , proud to represent a brand that shares the same vision of being fearless when it comes to expressing one’s self," she said on Instagram.

The two said that the brand and the collection are ideal for the many parties they organize and attend to, especially since the holidays are here. They took note that the Studio 54 collection is more glittery as compared to the makeup brands of their friends such as "it girl" Georgina Wilson, Anne Curtis and Vice Ganda.

According to Raymond and Liz, although they represent different cosmetic brands, their circle of friends share each other's products because when it comes to makeup, "it's always better to have more than one." — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.