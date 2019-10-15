Starting a jewelry collection: Heart Evangelista shares tips

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she started collecting jewelry in her younger years as a reward for herself.

For Heart, every jewelry in her collection has a story, she said in an interview with the media during the recent launch of her new jewelry collection for jeweler Royal Gem.

“I think it's really, for every chapter, I started to buy my own, I would reward myself whenever I did this project. I saved a little bit to buy this and that's how I started to build my collection. In my collection, every piece has a story actually. It's given to me by my dad, my mom, Chiz, ganyan, so I'm very sentimental when it comes to my jewelry,” the actress shared.

Her latest jewelry collection has her paintings set against gold and white gold jewelry.

Heart also gave some pieces of advice to all women who love to wear jewelry.

“You don't really need to get big diamonds, it's really all about what connects with you, what you would wear every day; something that would blend to yourself. So whether it's expensive or not, it's how you wear it and how it makes you great,” she enthused. — Videos by Erwin Cagadas Jr.