Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA celebrates its first Christmas tree lighting

MANILA, Philippines — Led by the top management of SM Hotels and Conventions Corp (SMHCC) and Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA, the hotel successfully launched its first Christmas tree lighting last Nov. 12 with the theme, “ Christmas in the City”.

The celebration started with a Christmas message from the hotel GM Nils Rothbarth, who happily expressed the holiday spirit as he greeted guests who graced the event. “The coming together of families, friends and communities, and the placing of each other at the very heart and center of the festive celebration, is what the event is all about.” he shared.