Women's Month: Yannick Raynaud leads L'Oreal Philippines' post-pandemic recovery, growth

MANILA, Philippines — L’Oréal Philippines’ newly appointed country managing director Yannick Raynaud is taking her responsibility seriously.

As the new head of the Philippine subsidiary, she is tasked to maintain a balanced and sustainable growth strategy in beauty and in leading the digital, responsibility, and sustainable transformation of the organization. And, as soon as her appointment papers arrived, she hit the road running.

Reynaud has been with L’Oréal for 23 years now. She took on various leadership roles in marketing, brand management, and business management for the company across several mature and emerging markets in North America and Europe. Her most recent role, prior to being assigned to lead the team in the Philippines, was as managing director of Travel Retail Americas, for which she led a vast team across the Americas. Under her leadership, L’Oréal was able to significantly increase market share in those regions.

Raynaud arrived in the Philippines in the second half of 2021, with the pandemic still on “red alert” status, but she wasted no time in learning all about the local beauty landscape, so she could empower teams to seize the beauty market and got right down to work in shaping the five-year growth strategy of L’Oréal Philippines. She has also successfully created new business models that champion sustainable growth while continuously adapting, fine-tuning structure, and recruiting multi-skilled talents to drive results.

Raynaud has been leading the post-pandemic recovery of L’Oréal Philippines, boosting the company’s focus to digital and beauty tech to adapt to the dynamic behavior of local beauty consumers. Under her leadership, the company is expanding its e-commerce operations, which has significantly contributed to increased sales and presence online.

“In my years of experience in L’Oréal, I was able to witness the growth of different kinds of markets, catering to a wide range of consumers," said Raynaud.

"The Philippines is a beauty market to watch for, as it is driven by an increasing beauty and personal care consumption, digitalization, and growing consumer sophistication. I am excited to be trailblazing in the field of beauty in the Philippines, powered by the global expertise of L’Oreal Groupe and shaped by the Filipino consumer behavior and habits. I’m also equally inspired to continue our sustainability and social impact transformation to help improve the lives of Filipinos through the power of beauty."

RELATED: Women's Day: Josie Natori champions 'Made in the Philippines' to the world