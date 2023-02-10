^

Lifestyle Business

WATCH: #GCashStories tell story of laid-off bartender who now owns a thriving coffee business

Philstar.com
February 10, 2023

GCash launches #GCashStories to tell Filipinos' inspirational modern-day stories of hope, progress

MANILA, Philippines — Across all walks of life, Filipinos have started adapting digital solutions as each one works towards a fresh start from the effects of the pandemic. Filipinos are now moving forward, armed with the perseverance and receptiveness to adopt digital technologies and solutions. 

Digital payments in particular flourished as more people embraced the concept of e-wallets to fulfill their daily needs. GCash filled the need for people in lockdown to be able to pay bills and send and receive money. GCash paved the way for users to start small businesses to tide over the pandemic. 

The leading finance app has successfully opened up easier and more hassle-free ways to save money, invest, get insurance coverages and even loan funds. Thanks to its 76 million-strong user base, GCash is now the #1 e-wallet and the Philippines’ only double unicorn. It is because of its customers and their stories of resilience that GCash continues to grow. 

Today, it is GCash’s turn to tell the inspirational stories of the Filipino with #GCashStoriesmga kwento ng pag-asa at pag-asenso. Every household has a heartwarming GCash story and the company wants to bring these forward and ignite hope that changes can be empowering despite the hardships. 

“With over 70 million people using GCash, we have millions of stories to tell. Every story, big or small, is a story worth telling, because they are stories of progress and hope. It's the story of how Gcash has helped millions of Filipinos. It's my story, it's your story, it's our story together," Neil Trinidad, chief marketing officer at GCash, said. 

The #GCashStories digital series features modern-day stories of progress, showing how Filipinos have improved their way of life with GCash. 

Premiering with the story of Cocoy Rubio, GCash tugs on our heartstrings showing how with perseverance and grit, there is no hurdle we cannot overcome.

The story of unemployment was no surprise during the pandemic, most Filipinos were forced to stay home and rely on technology to prevent unforeseen contact with Covid-19. Some got laid off from their regular jobs due to the pandemic restrictions, compelling people to look for alternatives to get by. 

Cocoy’s GCash story shows us how he began his journey after being laid off as a bartender to pivoting to become an entrepreneur with his very own The Bike Coffee business in Cagayan De Oro. The film highlights how Cocoy was able to jump-start his business with more confidence, using GCash in paying for his supplies and even applying for capital via GLoan.

GCash offers GLoan which provides fast, safe and affordable cash loans when you need it the most. Whether it’s to help you start your own business or for your essentials, GLoan enables you to fund your future on your own terms with up to P125,000 instant cash without the need of additional documents. 

Beyond the inspiring stories, GCash has also tapped several non-governmental organizations to bridge the narratives to help solve real-world problems. The e-wallet has partnered with ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation and Go Negosyo to help raise funds for their livelihood and entrepreneurship programs through #GCashStories.

How about you, what's your story of hope and progress? With Share how GCash helped you in your everyday life or how you helped someone using GCash, for a chance to win up to P10,000 worth of prizes!

Don’t forget to tag our official TikTok account @gcashofficial and include the hashtags #GCashStories #Storytime. The post with the highest views and engagement will be picked as winners. 

 

Watch and find out more about Cocoy Rubio’s GCash story on Youtube and Facebook. Stay tuned for more upcoming #GCashStories by following @gcashofficial’s social media pages. 

 

 

