WATCH: Shaina Magdayao puts up 'pandemic-friendly' fashion business

MANILA, Philippines — Shaina Magdayao's "OC" tendency has paid off for the actress.

Initially offering "pandemic-friendly" bags, her bag business has now become a lifestyle brand that offers shoes, linen dresses and blazers, and home accessories.

Organized Chicas is a play on her and her business partner's emphasis on neatness or what she calls "obsessive compulsion." They started to offer functional bags that are designed to be "pandemic-friendly" by featuring pockets for face shields, masks, alcohol, and other hygienic kits.

"We're making our own bags that are pandemic-friendly. [These are] bags that you can wear and wash when you get home. [You have to] disinfect right away because of the virus. That's why we thought of making our own brand which is Organized Chicas because we're both OCs," Shaina shared.

These days, Shaina's company offers linen blazers, canvas sandals and ruffled handbags which are all locally made and sustainably designed.

Last month, her company partnered with Issa Guico Reyes, a known stickler for organizing and neatness. She runs the brand Neat Obsessions on Instagram.

The collaboration between Organized Chicas and Neat Obsessions resulted in the creation of the "Ultimate Garment Bag." The multifunctional bag is ideal for weddings and events where clothes and accessories are handily stored in one neat package.

