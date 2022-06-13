^

Entertainment

Shaina Magdayao can reunite with ex John Lloyd Cruz – onscreen

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
June 13, 2022 | 3:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ten years after her controversial breakup with boyfriend of two years John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao is open to reuniting with the actor – on-screen.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com for its Lifestyle & Entertainment show Slam Book, Shaina said that although she is willing to work again with John Lloyd if the material is good, doing so is not a priority.

“I don’t see it happening now,” she said.

But Shaina feels good seeing John Lloyd and other “old friends” again because she wants to get rid of negativity. The actress added that she makes sure she is at peace with people from her past because she wants to be worry-free.

It can be recalled that Shaina agreed to do a cameo role in Cruz’s comeback film, director Lav Diaz’s "Servando Magdamag." The actress explained that it’s her way of thanking Diaz, her director friend.

Cruz and Magdayao started their relationship in 2010. The relationship survived a series of intrigues, until Magdayao confirmed the breakup herself.

Magdayao is rumored to be dating Piolo Pascual, while Cruz is in a relationship with pet lover and artist Isabel Santos. He has a son, Elias Modesto, with Ellen Adarna, who married  Derek Ramsay in 2021. 

RELATED: John Lloyd Cruz allegedly dating artist Isabel Santos

JOHN LLOYD CRUZ

SHAINA MAGDAYAO

SLAM BOOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I miss the Philippines': Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates with Beatrice Luigi Gomez

'I miss the Philippines': Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates with Beatrice Luigi Gomez

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 hours ago
E-commerce platform Lazada celebrated its first decade in business with an online meet-and-greet event with reigning Miss...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I miss the Philippines': Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates with Beatrice Luigi Gomez

'I miss the Philippines': Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates with Beatrice Luigi Gomez

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 hours ago
E-commerce platform Lazada celebrated its first decade in business with an online meet-and-greet event with reigning Miss...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nika Llamanzares turns 18 with first art exhibit

Nika Llamanzares turns 18 with first art exhibit

By Pat-P Daza | 17 hours ago
Nika, the youngest daughter of Sen. Grace Poe and Neil Llamanzares, turned 18 last June 5. She chose to have a casual debut...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrews on new Hollywood award: &lsquo;I didn&rsquo;t think it would ever come&rsquo;

Andrews on new Hollywood award: ‘I didn’t think it would ever come’

17 hours ago
Nearly 60 years after preaching virtues of patience and modesty as Mary Poppins and governess Maria, Julie Andrews declared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Film community celebrates 3 &lsquo;historic&rsquo; new National Artists for Film

Film community celebrates 3 ‘historic’ new National Artists for Film

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
The film community has celebrated the recent announcement of three “historic” National Artists for Film and Broadcast...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards share lessons from co-starring in Start-Up remake

Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards share lessons from co-starring in Start-Up remake

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
As Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards are set to star in the GMA 7 adaptation of the hit K-drama romantic series Start-Up, they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian Rivera prioritizes family & projects her kids can be proud of

Marian Rivera prioritizes family & projects her kids can be proud of

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
It’s not hard to tell what is on Marian Rivera’s mind nowadays.
Entertainment
fbtw
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? An explainer on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? An explainer on Justin Bieber's facial paralysis

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Ramsay Hunt syndrome happens when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve one's ear, thus apart from a rash it can...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Parang sisters': Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid on being each other's 'icons'

'Parang sisters': Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid on being each other's 'icons'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid will be having a grand two-night repeat of their "Iconic" concert where they will...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pilita Corrales to join Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid in 'Iconic' concert

Pilita Corrales to join Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid in 'Iconic' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid's upcoming "Iconic" concert will have the presence of another legendary icon of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with