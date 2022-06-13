Shaina Magdayao can reunite with ex John Lloyd Cruz – onscreen

MANILA, Philippines — Ten years after her controversial breakup with boyfriend of two years John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao is open to reuniting with the actor – on-screen.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com for its Lifestyle & Entertainment show Slam Book, Shaina said that although she is willing to work again with John Lloyd if the material is good, doing so is not a priority.

“I don’t see it happening now,” she said.

But Shaina feels good seeing John Lloyd and other “old friends” again because she wants to get rid of negativity. The actress added that she makes sure she is at peace with people from her past because she wants to be worry-free.

It can be recalled that Shaina agreed to do a cameo role in Cruz’s comeback film, director Lav Diaz’s "Servando Magdamag." The actress explained that it’s her way of thanking Diaz, her director friend.

Cruz and Magdayao started their relationship in 2010. The relationship survived a series of intrigues, until Magdayao confirmed the breakup herself.

Magdayao is rumored to be dating Piolo Pascual, while Cruz is in a relationship with pet lover and artist Isabel Santos. He has a son, Elias Modesto, with Ellen Adarna, who married Derek Ramsay in 2021.

