Get back on track with your fitness goals â€“ Hereâ€™s how

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2020 was a huge slump for many of us in almost all aspects of our lives, especially when it comes to our physical well-being. Being cooped up at home didn’t help either, as the excitement over working from home waned quickly.

With little to no access to gyms, parks or other outdoor spaces for exercise, your fitness goals may have progressed slowly, or worse, stopped completely.

According to an article published in The New York Times, this feeling of aimlessness and joylessness experienced due to quarantine is a phenomenon called “languishing.” It is “a sense of stagnation and emptiness. It feels as if you’re muddling through your days, looking at your life through a foggy windshield.”

But all is not lost. You can get over this feeling even if it means taking baby steps. Here’s how you can get back on track with your fitness goals:

1. Re-set your goals

It doesn’t matter if you have to start from scratch. Remember, there is no shame in starting from square one, because everyone has to start from somewhere. What matters is the goal you are setting for yourself, one that’s doable and realistic, whether for losing weight, reducing stress, feeling more energized, or all of the above.

Plus, wanting to get back on track is already a feat in itself.

2. Get a fitness buddy

Or buddies, if you prefer. It’s important to have people to call on and hold you accountable for the goals you’ve set for yourself. It’s even better if you encourage your fitness buddy to set his or her own goals. This way, you can more closely monitor each other’s progress.

Not to mention, having a buddy or buddies on your fitness routines is way more motivating than doing it alone.

3. Succeed in increments

Start small and then build up instead of doing too much too soon or you will risk injury. Find the perfect routine that works for you for the time being. Eventually, you can make your routines as hard or as long as you prefer, but right now it’s okay if you need to warm up to them again.

It’s all about principle, consistency and knowing your limits. If for example you enjoy walking in your neighborhood (mask on, of course) for 30 minutes and find it enjoyable and exhilarating, then do that for a week. Then make it 35 minutes per day the next week, then 40 the next. No matter how small the increments, in the end, the benefits add up. Progress is progress.

4. It’s okay to take a breather

There’s no need to be intense all the time. As the saying goes, “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.” So it’s okay to relax some days. It doesn’t take away from you aiming for that prized goal. As long as you follow through, you’re fine taking breaks.

