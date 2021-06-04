







































































 




   







   















Hereâ€™s everything you need to know about the Robinsons Fit and Fun Virtual Run
Robinsons Supermarket, which has been consistent in encouraging and empowering Filipinos to make healthier choices, is bringing to us a spin-off version of its much-awaited annual Wellness Buddy Run!
Here's everything you need to know about the Robinsons Fit and Fun Virtual Run

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jap Tobias (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2021 - 4:30pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — It has been more than a year since we all started spending most of our time inside our homes and have been sitting down more than we usually do.



With the pandemic putting many of our physical activities and exercises on hold, running is now one of the best options to keep ourselves physically active.



Robinsons Supermarket, which has been consistent in encouraging and empowering Filipinos to make healthier choices, is bringing to us a spin-off version of its much-awaited annual Wellness Buddy Run!



As much fun but with a twist, the new Fit and Fun Virtual Run is happening from July 10 to August 8 to advocate for the public to be physically active and healthy via running.



To ensure everyone’s safety amid the pandemic, the month-long virtual race will be limited to residents of Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan and would need participants’ compliance with health protocols implemented by the government.



Excited to challenge yourself and complete the race? This infographic has everything you need to know:












Robinsons Supermarket is one with Filipinos in moving towards healthy living—from providing everyone with healthy grocery options to hosting wellness activities like the Robinsons supermarket Fit and Fun Virtual Run



As part of its commitment to encouraging Filipinos to embrace wellness, this year’s virtual run also includes a selfie contest to make your race journey even more fun!



A big shopping spree at Robinsons Supermarket awaits 24 happy runners with the most stunning selfie photo entries of the race route they used, the most fascinating selfie photos, the most captivating selfie smiles, and most remarkable display of proper hydration during the run.



Does this sound like a challenge to you? Choose now whether you’ll be running 5km or 10km and register at www.robinsonssupermarketrunph.com until June 30.



Hurry because slots are limited!



 





For updates and more information, visit www.robinsonssupermarketrunph.com.



 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

