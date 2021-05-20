Want to try your luck in business despite pandemic? Dimples Romana shares tips

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana shared tips to aspiring entrepreneurs who want to venture into business despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dimples recently opened Alegria restaurant in Singapore despite the pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Dimples said an aspiring entrepreneur should look at his network first before venturing into business.

“Una, look within yourself, your family, what do you have? Ano bang meron ka sa network mo, 'di ba? Kumbaga, sino mga kakilala mo, sino ang pwede mong maging business partners na mapagkakatiwalaan mo. Kasi 'pag nagtiwala ka sa heard-earned money mo para sa isang negosyo, kailangan tinatrato mong parang pamilya 'yung mga business partners mo,” Dimples said.

Dimples added that if one is thinking of putting up a food business, it’s better to find food that tickles the heart.

“Ngayon, importante rin na you find food that tickles both the stomach and the heart,” she said.

The “Kadenang Ginto” actress also said that a successful business needs a better research to become a reality.

“You have to really make sure to make decisions based on research. Sometimes, we want to play out of our gut, pero it pays to know the numbers, ano na ba ang realidad, ano ang nangyayari because I feel like we like to dream big and we like to work hard for our dreams but at the same time, we have to be very realistic,” she said.

“Ano ba ang mga sistema ngayon? Ano ba ang mga rules ngayon? Because of course, kung medyo mahaba ang pisi mo, okay lang 'yon pero kung ikaw ay kumbaga inaalagaan mo ang budget na 'to at ito na lang ang naiiwan mong pera, you have to make sure that you put it in basket investments that will work for you,” she added.

“Again, diversify. I believe in putting your eggs in different baskets kasi at the end of the day, mabasag man ang mga itlog sa basket na to alam mong you put some of your money in other investments as well.”

