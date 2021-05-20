







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  

                     

                        

                           
Want to try your luck in business despite pandemic? Dimples Romana shares tips

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 5:53pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana shared tips to aspiring entrepreneurs who want to venture into business despite the COVID-19 pandemic. 



Dimples recently opened Alegria restaurant in Singapore despite the pandemic. 



In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Dimples said an aspiring entrepreneur should look at his network first before venturing into business. 



“Una, look within yourself, your family, what do you have? Ano bang meron ka sa network mo, 'di ba? Kumbaga, sino mga kakilala mo, sino ang pwede mong maging business partners na mapagkakatiwalaan mo. Kasi 'pag nagtiwala ka sa heard-earned money mo para sa isang negosyo, kailangan tinatrato mong parang pamilya 'yung mga business partners mo,” Dimples said. 



 










 



Dimples added that if one is thinking of putting up a food business, it’s better to find food that tickles the heart. 



“Ngayon, importante rin na you find food that tickles both the stomach and the heart,” she said. 



The “Kadenang Ginto” actress also said that a successful business needs a better research to become a reality. 



“You have to really make sure to make decisions based on research. Sometimes, we want to play out of our gut, pero it pays to know the numbers, ano na ba ang realidad, ano ang nangyayari because I feel like we like to dream big and we like to work hard for our dreams but at the same time, we have to be very realistic,” she said. 



“Ano ba ang mga sistema ngayon? Ano ba ang mga rules ngayon? Because of course, kung medyo mahaba ang pisi mo, okay lang 'yon pero kung ikaw ay kumbaga inaalagaan mo ang budget na 'to at ito na lang ang naiiwan mong pera, you have to make sure that you put it in basket investments that will work for you,” she added. 



“Again, diversify. I believe in putting your eggs in different baskets kasi at the end of the day, mabasag man ang mga itlog sa basket na to alam mong you put some of your money in other investments as well.”



Catch Dimples as special guest on Philstar.com's new Lifestyle & Entertainment show "Slam Book," airing on May 21, 5 p.m., on Philstarnews Facebook and YouTube.



RELATED: How Dimples Romana opened a restaurant in Singapore despite COVID-19 pandemic


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      DIMPLES ROMANA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Want to try your luck in business despite pandemic? Dimples Romana shares tips
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Want to try your luck in business despite pandemic? Dimples Romana shares tips


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana shared tips to aspiring businessmen who wanted to venture into business this time of COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hygienix crosses borders to make the world safer, cleaner
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Hygienix crosses borders to make the world safer, cleaner


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
As the pandemic spread across the globe, the reputation and popularity of Hygienix also grew—it started supplying requirements...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beauty vlogger Monica Bianca shows her best HBC beauty and wellness haul for just P1,000
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Beauty vlogger Monica Bianca shows her best HBC beauty and wellness haul for just P1,000


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
In these stressful times, beauty vlogger Monica Bianca understands the need for self-care and pampering.

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Shakey&rsquo;s group aims to expand, open new stores in 2021
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Shakey’s group aims to expand, open new stores in 2021


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
This year the group intends to open more stores for its different brands in the country’s key cities and one store in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How 2 local startups are making positive impact on environment, communities
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
How 2 local startups are making positive impact on environment, communities


                              

                                                                  By Euden Valdez,Euden Valdez |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Get to know two local enterprises that are making positive impact on their communities and the environment. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ortigas Malls partners with Mayani for The Grand Bagsakan starting May
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 days ago

                              
                              
Ortigas Malls partners with Mayani for The Grand Bagsakan starting May


                              

                                 20 days ago                              


                                                            
Ortigas Malls, in partnership with Mayani, brings The Grand Bagsakan to Greenhills in San Juan, and Tiendesitas and Estancia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Lifestyle Business
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with