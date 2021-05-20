How Dimples Romana opened a restaurant in Singapore despite COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana shared her unlocked achievement despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Dimples revealed that they recently opened Alegria Singapura restaurant in 18 Teck Lim Rd, Singapore.

“As a family, we also have a running budget. And because of that, we need to make sure that our hard-earned money goes to a good investment. This time, we're able to find really good partners who let us in to the team of Alegria,” Dimples said.

“We just open recently and I want to thank everyone that came to the opening night lalong lalo na 'yung mga kababayan nating mga Pinoy,” she added.

Dimples said that the new restaurant offers fusion food that is non-traditional and Latin-American-Asian. She, however, said that the food reflects the Filipino spirit.

“Because it's Filipino-run, you can expect that the food reflects our spirit as Filipinos and very festive din siya. The ambiance of Alegria Singapore along with other Alegria branches over here are definitely ones that are worth celebrating for,” Dimples said.

When asked how she was able to put up a business despite the pandemic, Dimples said it's still challenging.

“But basically because we have a lot of great people behind Alegria Singapore, I'm very happy na kahit pa pandemya ngayon it's very smooth,” she said.

Apart from opening a new restaurant, Dimples recently shared on her Instagram that she received the highly-coveted gold standard badge from New York University.

“Gusto ko na lang maiyak. Got this SURPRISE on my email from @nyuniversity where I’ve been taking courses to further my knowledge needed for our new businesses and endeavors as a family,” she said.

“Here’s the highly coveted @nyuniversity School of Professional Studies GOLD STANDARD badge for my course taken under Professor @marcsomnolet. Apparently this badge is awarded to you when you have A for grade. You are even encouraged to put this badge on your LinkedIn account to let people know that you have finished courses with this badge and they’ll know your expertise,” she added.

She said that the recognition was the icing on the cake.

“The opportunity alone of being in that course was already a huge blessing, learning from the experts, meeting amazing people, super icing on the cake this recognition! Salamat po @nyuniversity SPS. Nakakasipag at nakakatunaw puso."

